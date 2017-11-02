For so long, HTC was more than content with releasing one flagship smartphone each year. However, it is hard to ignore trends, and the trend in the smartphone industry has been to release a second flagship smartphone for the second half of the year. HTC bucked that trend for a number of years, but whether it was due to financial constraints or something else, the company has acknowledged and accepted that trend with the U11 Plus.

Read: Everything you need to know about the HTC U11 Plus

Looking at the phone on paper, the U11 Plus is what happens when HTC stops holding itself back. The company clearly has the design chops to hold its own, but its phones always had one or two things that felt inferior by comparison. That looks to change with the U11 Plus, which appears to be one of the most well-rounded smartphones HTC has put out in quite some time – that is, if you don’t mind the tall display.

If I sound excited, that’s because I am. It’s felt like HTC has been playing catch-up for years, and with the U11 Plus, the company has caught up and, in some areas, is better than the competition.

HTC U11 Plus Display 6.0-inch Super LCD5

2,880 x 1,440 resolution (QHD+)

536 ppi, HDR10, 18:9 aspect ratio

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

Octa-core RAM 6 GB Storage 128 GB UFS 2.1 MicroSD Yes, up to 2 TB Cameras Main camera: 12.2 MP UltraPixel 3

BSI sensor with f/1.7 aperture

OIS, EIS

Slow-motion video (1080p at 120fps)

4K video recording



Front camera: 8 MP

BSI sensor with f/2.0 aperture

1080p video recording Battery 3,930 mAh

Non-removable

Power saving mode

Extreme power saving mode

Quick Charge 3

USB PD Sensors Edge Sensor

Ambient light sensor

Proximity sensor

Motion G-sensor

Compass sensor

Gyro sensor

Magnetic sensor

Fingerprint sensor

Sensor Hub for activity tracking Connectivity USB Type-C (3.1)

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 & 5 GHz)

NFC

HTC Connect

Streaming media from the phone to compatible

AirPlay, Chromecast, DLNA, and Miracast devices

GPS + AGPS, GLONASS Network 2G/2.5G GSM/GPRS/EDGE

- 850/900/1800/1900 MHz



3G UMTS

- 850/900/1900/2100 MHz

- HSDPA 42, HSUPA 5.76



4G LTE

- FDD: Bands 1,3,4,5,7,8,12,17,20,28,32

- TDD: Bands 38,39,40,41

- 2CA, 3CA, 4CA and 4x4 MIMO

- Support Cat 15 LTE: downloads up to 800Mbps, uploads up to 150Mbps

- VoLTE and Wi-Fi calling (where supported) SIM Dual Nano-SIM Sound HTC USonic with Active Noise Cancellation

HTC BoomSound Hi-Fi Edition

3D audio recording with 4 microphones

Hi-Res audio certified

USB Type-C to 3.5mm adapter with integrated DAC

Supports aptX HD, LDAC 24-bit codecs IP rating IP68 Software Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense

HTC Edge Sense

HTC Sense Companion

Google Assistant

Amazon Alexa Dimensions and weight 158.5 x 74.9 x 8.5 mm

188 g

The question now becomes whether HTC can turn that into sales, something the company has struggled with. Regardless of the answer, what are your thoughts on the U11 Plus? How do you think it stands up to other 2017 flagship smartphones? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our announcement and hands-on posts while you’re at it.

Read next: HTC U11 Life hands-on