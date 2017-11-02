For so long, HTC was more than content with releasing one flagship smartphone each year. However, it is hard to ignore trends, and the trend in the smartphone industry has been to release a second flagship smartphone for the second half of the year. HTC bucked that trend for a number of years, but whether it was due to financial constraints or something else, the company has acknowledged and accepted that trend with the U11 Plus.
Looking at the phone on paper, the U11 Plus is what happens when HTC stops holding itself back. The company clearly has the design chops to hold its own, but its phones always had one or two things that felt inferior by comparison. That looks to change with the U11 Plus, which appears to be one of the most well-rounded smartphones HTC has put out in quite some time – that is, if you don’t mind the tall display.
If I sound excited, that’s because I am. It’s felt like HTC has been playing catch-up for years, and with the U11 Plus, the company has caught up and, in some areas, is better than the competition.
|HTC U11 Plus
|Display
|6.0-inch Super LCD5
2,880 x 1,440 resolution (QHD+)
536 ppi, HDR10, 18:9 aspect ratio
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Octa-core
|RAM
|6 GB
|Storage
|128 GB UFS 2.1
|MicroSD
|Yes, up to 2 TB
|Cameras
|Main camera: 12.2 MP UltraPixel 3
BSI sensor with f/1.7 aperture
OIS, EIS
Slow-motion video (1080p at 120fps)
4K video recording
Front camera: 8 MP
BSI sensor with f/2.0 aperture
1080p video recording
|Battery
|3,930 mAh
Non-removable
Power saving mode
Extreme power saving mode
Quick Charge 3
USB PD
|Sensors
|Edge Sensor
Ambient light sensor
Proximity sensor
Motion G-sensor
Compass sensor
Gyro sensor
Magnetic sensor
Fingerprint sensor
Sensor Hub for activity tracking
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C (3.1)
Bluetooth 5.0
Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 & 5 GHz)
NFC
HTC Connect
Streaming media from the phone to compatible
AirPlay, Chromecast, DLNA, and Miracast devices
GPS + AGPS, GLONASS
|Network
|2G/2.5G GSM/GPRS/EDGE
- 850/900/1800/1900 MHz
3G UMTS
- 850/900/1900/2100 MHz
- HSDPA 42, HSUPA 5.76
4G LTE
- FDD: Bands 1,3,4,5,7,8,12,17,20,28,32
- TDD: Bands 38,39,40,41
- 2CA, 3CA, 4CA and 4x4 MIMO
- Support Cat 15 LTE: downloads up to 800Mbps, uploads up to 150Mbps
- VoLTE and Wi-Fi calling (where supported)
|SIM
|Dual Nano-SIM
|Sound
|HTC USonic with Active Noise Cancellation
HTC BoomSound Hi-Fi Edition
3D audio recording with 4 microphones
Hi-Res audio certified
USB Type-C to 3.5mm adapter with integrated DAC
Supports aptX HD, LDAC 24-bit codecs
|IP rating
|IP68
|Software
|Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense
HTC Edge Sense
HTC Sense Companion
Google Assistant
Amazon Alexa
|Dimensions and weight
|158.5 x 74.9 x 8.5 mm
188 g
The question now becomes whether HTC can turn that into sales, something the company has struggled with. Regardless of the answer, what are your thoughts on the U11 Plus? How do you think it stands up to other 2017 flagship smartphones? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our announcement and hands-on posts while you’re at it.
