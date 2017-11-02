HTC hasn’t been a contender in the mid-range space in some time, but that’s going to change with the introduction of the HTC U11 Life. For less than $350, the U11 Life brings plenty of solid specifications to the table. It comes with a 5.2-inch 1080p Super LCD display, a Snapdragon 630, 3 or 4 GB of RAM, 32 or 64 GB of on board storage, and microSD expansion up to 2 TB. It also has 16 MP rear- and front-facing cameras, an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, a 2,600 mAh battery, and unfortunately no headphone jack.

Below you’ll find the full list of HTC U11 Life specs:

HTC U11 Life Display 5.2-inch Super LCD

1,920 x 1,080 resolution

424 ppi

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Mobile Platform

Octa-core RAM NA: 3 GB

Global: 3 / 4 GB Storage NA: 32 GB

Global: 32 / 64 GB MicroSD Yes, up to 2 TB Cameras Main camera: 16 MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, slow-motion video, 4K video recording



Front camera: 16 MP fixed focus sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 1080p video recording Battery 2,600 mAh

Non-removable

Power saving mode

NA: Extreme power saving mode Sensors Edge Sensor

Ambient light sensor

Proximity sensor

Motion G-sensor

Compass sensor

Gyro sensor

Magnetic sensor

Fingerprint sensor

Sensor Hub for activity tracking Connectivity USB Type-C (2.0)

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 & 5 GHz)

NFC

HTC Connect

Streaming media from the phone to compatible AirPlay, Chromecast, DLNA, and Miracast devices Network 2G/2.5G GSM/GPRS/EDGE

- 850/900/1800/1900 MHz



3G UMTS

- 850/900/AWS/1900/2100 MHz

- HSDPA 42, HSUPA 5.76



4G LTE

- FDD: Bands 1,2,3,4,5,7,12,13,17,20,28, 66 with 2CA, 3CA

- Support Cat 9 LTE: downloads up to 450Mbps, uploads up to 50Mbps

- VoLTE and Wi-Fi calling (where supported) SIM Nano Sound HTC USonic with Active Noise Cancellation

High resolution audio recording

Hi-Res audio certified IP rating IP67 Software NA: Android 7.1 Nougat with HTC Sense (Oreo expected in November)

HTC Edge Sense

HTC Sense Companion

Google Assistant

Amazon Alexa



Global: Android 8.0 Oreo

HTC Edge Sense

Google Assistant Dimensions and weight 149.09 x 72.9 x 8.1 mm

142 g

There you have it, the full spec sheet for HTC’s new U11 Life. What are your thoughts? Could HTC have improved this device in any way?