HTC hasn’t been a contender in the mid-range space in some time, but that’s going to change with the introduction of the HTC U11 Life. For less than $350, the U11 Life brings plenty of solid specifications to the table. It comes with a 5.2-inch 1080p Super LCD display, a Snapdragon 630, 3 or 4 GB of RAM, 32 or 64 GB of on board storage, and microSD expansion up to 2 TB. It also has 16 MP rear- and front-facing cameras, an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, a 2,600 mAh battery, and unfortunately no headphone jack.
Below you’ll find the full list of HTC U11 Life specs:
|HTC U11 Life
|Display
|5.2-inch Super LCD
1,920 x 1,080 resolution
424 ppi
Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Mobile Platform
Octa-core
|RAM
|NA: 3 GB
Global: 3 / 4 GB
|Storage
|NA: 32 GB
Global: 32 / 64 GB
|MicroSD
|Yes, up to 2 TB
|Cameras
|Main camera: 16 MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, slow-motion video, 4K video recording
Front camera: 16 MP fixed focus sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 1080p video recording
|Battery
|2,600 mAh
Non-removable
Power saving mode
NA: Extreme power saving mode
|Sensors
|Edge Sensor
Ambient light sensor
Proximity sensor
Motion G-sensor
Compass sensor
Gyro sensor
Magnetic sensor
Fingerprint sensor
Sensor Hub for activity tracking
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C (2.0)
Bluetooth 5.0
Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 & 5 GHz)
NFC
HTC Connect
Streaming media from the phone to compatible AirPlay, Chromecast, DLNA, and Miracast devices
|Network
|2G/2.5G GSM/GPRS/EDGE
- 850/900/1800/1900 MHz
3G UMTS
- 850/900/AWS/1900/2100 MHz
- HSDPA 42, HSUPA 5.76
4G LTE
- FDD: Bands 1,2,3,4,5,7,12,13,17,20,28, 66 with 2CA, 3CA
- Support Cat 9 LTE: downloads up to 450Mbps, uploads up to 50Mbps
- VoLTE and Wi-Fi calling (where supported)
|SIM
|Nano
|Sound
|HTC USonic with Active Noise Cancellation
High resolution audio recording
Hi-Res audio certified
|IP rating
|IP67
|Software
|NA: Android 7.1 Nougat with HTC Sense (Oreo expected in November)
HTC Edge Sense
HTC Sense Companion
Google Assistant
Amazon Alexa
Global: Android 8.0 Oreo
HTC Edge Sense
Google Assistant
|Dimensions and weight
|149.09 x 72.9 x 8.1 mm
142 g
For more on the HTC U11 Life, check out our hands-on post!
There you have it, the full spec sheet for HTC’s new U11 Life. What are your thoughts? Could HTC have improved this device in any way?