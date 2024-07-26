The HP Spectre Foldable is one of the coolest laptops, and it's $600 off right now

Foldable devices are gaining momentum, and these adaptable screens are even starting to reach the laptop and PC market. The HP Spectre Foldable is one of the coolest foldable screen laptops we’ve seen, but it is usually prohibitively expensive at $5,000. If you’ve been looking into getting one, though, today might be your day, as it’s currently $600 off. This brings the price down to a slightly more reasonable $4,400. Get the HP Spectre Foldable for $4,400

This deal is available from Best Buy, and there is no mention or sign as to how long the offer will stay active.

Of course, what makes the HP Spectre Foldable special is its foldable screen. You can unfold it open to use it as a large screen, propped up with a built-in kickstand. You can also place the removable keyboard on top of half the screen and use it as a smaller laptop, or simply handle it like a tablet. You’ll get an included stylus for all your drawings and note jotting. And its foldable nature means you can pretty much carry a 17-inch screen PC around as if it were a tiny laptop.

The cool design isn’t the only thing the HP Spectre Foldable has going for it. The high price is also half-justified by the specs. Thanks to the Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, performance will not disappoint you. There’s also a 1TB SSD on board, which is pretty large for a device like this one. Of course, we can’t forget about the huge 17-inch display, which features a gorgeous OLED panel with a very crisp 2,560 x 1,920 resolution.

We’re not sure how long this deal will last, so you might want to act quickly on this one. We know it’s still not exactly a cheap device, but saving $600 will at least bring the price down to something a bit more reasonable.

