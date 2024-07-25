How to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics: Streaming, live TV, and other options

NBCUniversal

The Summer Olympics have officially started, with a soccer match between Argentina and Morrocco kicking things off on July 24. It’s still the earliest days of the event, as the official Opening Ceremony in Paris doesn’t take place until July 26. Looking to tune in to all the action? Let’s take a look at how to watch the Summer Olympics. This guide is primarily focused on the US, though it does mention a few free ways to watch that will be applicable to other regions as well.

How to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics in the US There are a few ways you can watch the Olympics this year including broadcast TV channels and streaming as NBC will have 40 cameras covering the action. Interested specifically in the opening ceremony? You’ll be able to watch the opening ceremony in the US at 1:30PM ET (7:30pm Paris time), though the prime-time encore telecast will be available to air at 7:30PM ET. This version will include additional content not from the live opening as well.

Watch it for free over broadcast networks and as part of select cable packages The only way to officially watch the Olympics for free in the US is through traditional broadcast television. Olympic coverage will be handled by NBCUniversal and will be broadcast across multiple channels and services owned by the company including NBC, USA, and MSNBC. If you don’t have a cable service or access to antenna broadcasts, you can also use a live TV streaming service to watch the Olympics, provided it includes local channels such as NBC or has the USA channel as part of its package.

Do any of these channels support 4K viewing? Yes, USA will be the exclusive source in the US for 4K coverage, with the other channels and streaming services broadcasting in 1080p HD.

How to officially stream the Summer Olympics in the US Don’t have access to any channels that offer Olympic coverage? The cheapest and easiest way to stream the action will be with Peacock. Unfortunately, you will need a paid plan, which starts at $7.99 with ads or $13.99 for the Premium, ad-free tier. The good news is that Peacock goes above and beyond with its coverage. The streaming service will show every event at the Paris Olympics, as well as provide daily recaps with highlights from all the biggest metal-winning matches. Keep in mind this coverage is limited to HD, as the USA channel is the only official US option for 4K coverage.

Once you subscribe to Peacock, or if you’re already a member, simply log in and you’ll see Olympic events prominently displayed on the main menu.

Is there any way to stream the Olympics for free?

If you don’t have access to broadcast channels and aren’t willing to pay for Peacock, are there any free alternatives? Yes, but not without jumping through some hoops. You can watch the Olympics for free anywhere if you have a VPN. You’ll simply need to turn on your VPN of choice and then go to one of the following free channels: 9Now – You’ll need to set your VPN region to Australia.

– You’ll need to set your VPN region to Australia. France.TV – You’ll need to set your VPN region to France.

– You’ll need to set your VPN region to France. BBC iPlayer – You’ll need to set your VPN region to the UK.

– You’ll need to set your VPN region to the UK. CBC Gem – You’ll need to set your VPN region to Canada. Keep in mind that you will need to create a free login for the above websites, though it’s easy to do. Once complete you’ll have access to coverage through these portals, though obviously it won’t be exactly the same as what you’d see in the States, as the coverage will have more of an international focus. Still, it’s a nice way to check out the big events and get a slightly different perspective all at the same time.

Don’t have a VPN? Check out our guide to the best free VPNs to get started.

