iPad launch event: How to watch and everything we expect to see
- Apple’s Let Loose event will occur today at 7 am PT / 10 am ET. Those interested can watch it live on multiple platforms.
- We expect Apple to unveil new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, the Apple Pencil 3/Apple Pencil Pro, and an overhauled Magic Keyboard.
- While we aren’t expecting any Mac upgrades during this event, the M4 chip could debut as an iPad Pro exclusive.
The day has finally come! Apple’s Let Loose event is in just a few hours, and we’re anticipating some major iPad hardware upgrades for the first time in over a year and a half. Like previous launch events, you can watch it live on multiple platforms.
How to watch the iPad launch event
Apple’s Let Loose event starts later today at 7 am PT / 10 am ET. It is expected to last for around 35 minutes only, making it one of the shortest events in Apple’s history. To watch the livestream, you can head to one of the following platforms:
- YouTube: The official livestream on YouTube is the most accessible way to watch the iPad event, as it is supported on pretty much all relevant operating systems and adapts to poor network conditions.
- Apple.com: The livestream on Apple’s Events website tends to be a few seconds ahead of YouTube’s, but it may not load smoothly on slower networks.
- Apple TV app: The Apple TV app’s livestream is similar to that of Apple.com, and it’s available on all Apple devices by default. As an added bonus, those with a Vision Pro can watch the event through this app and even use the SharePlay feature to enjoy it with their friends.
Once the event concludes, you can re-watch it on demand through the same platforms.
What to expect from Apple’s Let Loose event
We expect Apple’s Let Loose event to revolve exclusively around new iPad models and accessories. These could include:
- iPad Pro (2024): 2024’s iPad Pro could offer 11.1- and 12.9-inch variants, featuring OLED panels, thinner bezels, M3 or M4 chip, a $700 price hike, a landscape-positioned front camera, and MagSafe support.
- iPad Air 6: Meanwhile, the iPad Air 6 could feature 10.9- and 12.9-inch size options, an M2 chip, a landscape front-facing camera, and more.
- iPad accessories: Apart from the actual iPads, we could see some fresh accessories. These may include the Apple Pencil 3/Apple Pencil Pro, with support for haptic feedback, squeeze detection, and interchangeable tips, along with the overhauled Magic Keyboard.
Make sure to check our coverage during the Let Loose event to stay updated with everything Apple announces.