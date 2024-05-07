iPad launch event: How to watch and everything we expect to see

The day has finally come! Apple’s Let Loose event is in just a few hours, and we’re anticipating some major iPad hardware upgrades for the first time in over a year and a half. Like previous launch events, you can watch it live on multiple platforms.

Apple’s Let Loose event starts later today at 7 am PT / 10 am ET. It is expected to last for around 35 minutes only, making it one of the shortest events in Apple’s history. To watch the livestream, you can head to one of the following platforms:

Once the event concludes, you can re-watch it on demand through the same platforms.

What to expect from Apple’s Let Loose event

We expect Apple’s Let Loose event to revolve exclusively around new iPad models and accessories. These could include:

iPad Pro (2024): 2024’s iPad Pro could offer 11.1- and 12.9-inch variants, featuring OLED panels, thinner bezels, M3 or M4 chip, a $700 price hike, a landscape-positioned front camera, and MagSafe support.

iPad Air 6: Meanwhile, the iPad Air 6 could feature 10.9- and 12.9-inch size options, an M2 chip, a landscape front-facing camera, and more.

iPad accessories: Apart from the actual iPads, we could see some fresh accessories. These may include the Apple Pencil 3/Apple Pencil Pro, with support for haptic feedback, squeeze detection, and interchangeable tips, along with the overhauled Magic Keyboard.

Make sure to check our coverage during the Let Loose event to stay updated with everything Apple announces.