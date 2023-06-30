In general there’s less call for emojis in Windows, mostly because a full keyboard makes it easier to communicate. Some people still like the flair of emojis though, so here’s how you can insert emojis in Windows text, whether you’re using Windows 11 or 10.

Put your cursor where you’re currently entering text or otherwise planning to use an emoji.

On your keyboard, hit Windows + . (the Windows key and period key) simultaneously.

(the Windows key and period key) simultaneously. Scroll through emojis and click on one. Click the Emoji section’s arrow button to see more.

to see more. If you know what you’re looking for (say, “sloth”), you can type a keyword into the search bar and click on one of the results. You should be able to insert emojis into many Windows messaging apps and text editors, but you’ll have to experiment to be sure. You can also use emojis in some text fields on the web — it’s just a question of whether they’ll look right on the other end.

How to use emojis in Windows 10

Windows 10 instructions are virtually identical to Windows 11, but there are minor differences. When entering text, hit Windows + . (the Windows key and period key) simultaneously.

(the Windows key and period key) simultaneously. Select an emoji with your mouse, or start typing to search by keyword.

