Did you previously block someone on Spotify? It’s not too hard to do this, but you may find that reverting this action is a bit more complicated than it should be. Today, we’ll show you how to unblock someone on Spotify.

QUICK ANSWER To unblock someone on Spotify, go to the Spotify.com website and click on the Search option. Search for the person's profile name and click on it. Click on the three-dot menu button, then select Unblock. Keep reading to find instructions for mobile devices. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to unblock people on Spotify

How to unblock artists on Spotify

How to unblock people on Spotify If you’ve previously blocked someone on Spotify, you will find that you’ll really have to find your way around the settings to unblock that person. We’re here to help with instructions for all major platforms.

Unblock people on the Spotify website: Launch your browser of choice, go to Spotify.com, and sign into your account. Click on the Search option. Search for the profile name of the person you want to unblock. Then click on the profile. Click on the three-dot menu button. Select Unblock.

The browser method works, but it can be a bit more complicated, as you don’t always know a blocked profile’s info. Finding it can take a bit of work. Thankfully, the process is much simpler on both Android and iOS.

How to unblock people on Spotify for Android: Launch the Spotify app. Go to the Your Library tab. Tap on your profile icon, in the top-left corner. Scroll down to the Social section. Tap on Blocked. Here, you’ll see a list of everyone you have blocked. Tap on the Unblock button next to the profile you want to unblock. Hit Yes.

Unblock people on Spotify for iPhone: Launch the Spotify app. Go to the Home tab. Tap on your profile icon, in the top-left corner. Select Settings and privacy. Hit Privacy & Social. Go into Blocked. Here, you’ll see a list of everyone you have blocked. Tap on the Unblock button next to the profile you want to unblock. Hit Yes.

How to unblock artists on Spotify You can’t really block artists on Spotify, but you can ask the service not to play their music to you. If you’ve done this in the past, and want to give an artist another chance, here’s how to bring them back to your playlists.

By the way, this method only works on mobile. The process is also identical on both Android and iOS, so we’ll only provide one set of instructions.

Unblock artists on the Spotify mobile app: Launch the Spotify app. Go into an artist’s profile. You can find them either in the Your Library tab, or simply Search for them. Once in the artist’s profile, tap on the three-dot menu button. Select Allow to play this Artist.

FAQs

What happens when you block someone on Spotify? Blocked Spotify accounts will not be able to see your profile, follow you, or see your listening activity. Your account will disappear from their Spotify radar.

What happens when you block an artist on Spotify? You can’t really block an artist on Spotify. It’s only possible to ask Spotify not to play its music. The artist’s profile will still be visible, but the service won’t play its music for you. You can still manually go play the artist’s music, though.

How do I block an artist on Spotify. You can’t block artists on Spotify, but you can ask that their music isn’t recommended or played for you in the future. Go to the artist’s page, tap on the three-dot menu button, and select Don’t play this artist.

