Mint Mobile is one of the most popular prepaid carriers out there, largely because of its aggressive marketing and its association with Ryan Reynolds. If you’re thinking about switching to Mint Mobile, you’ll want to know how to transfer your number to Mint Mobile. Thankfully the whole process is pretty easy.

THE SHORT ANSWER

There are a few steps involved in a Mint Mobile number transfer. First, you'll want to order your Mint Mobile SIM card or download the app if you plan to use a Mint Mobile eSIM. The SIM card (or app) will have specific instructions for transferring the number and activating the service. It will also require you to have basic account info on your existing carrier in order to confirm your identity.