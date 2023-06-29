How to sign out of YouTube on any device

You’ll inevitably sign out of your YouTube account at some point. If you forget to log out on a device shared with others, they can mess around with your playlists, histories, and recommendations. On some devices they can also leave comments or upload videos, potentially risking a ban. With that in mind, you’ll want to know how to sign out on any platform you use YouTube on. Here we’ll cover the big ones — Android, iOS, and the web.

To sign out of YouTube, select your YouTube profile picture and choose Sign out or Use YouTube signed out. You may need to delve into sub-menus, such as the account name menu in the iOS app. There's no direct sign-out option on Android, but you can use Incognito mode or sign out of your Google account entirely.

How to sign out of the YouTube app

How to sign out of YouTube on the web In your web browser, click your profile picture in the top-right corner of the YouTube homepage.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click Sign out. This will sign you out of YouTube, or, more precisely, the Google account tied to your YouTube channel.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

If you’re logged into your Google account in Google Chrome, this will log you out of Chrome. If you want to continue using YouTube signed out, click Continue.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

You’re now signed out of your account.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

How to sign out of the YouTube app (Android and iOS)

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Mobile instructions are slightly more complex, since Android users can’t sign out of YouTube independently, and both Android and iOS have an additional option: Incognito mode.

Incognito Using Incognito lets you browse without Google (and the app) keeping track of your viewing history.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

To enable the mode, tap your profile picture in the top-right corner. Within the menu that appears, tap Turn on Incognito.

Logging out of your Google account on your Android device Go to your device’s system settings. This is typically done by swiping down the from the top, then tapping a gear-shaped Settings button. We’re using a OnePlus 8 as an example.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Within Settings, scroll down and select Users and accounts. Inside that menu, tap Google (as in this case) or the profile name with a Google icon next to it.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Either way, find the account you want to log out of and make sure it’s selected.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Tap the ⠇button in the top-right corner. From the drop-down menu, tap Remove account.

