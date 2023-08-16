PopSockets are an affordable solution for holding your phone more comfortably and securely. Not to mention these can be very fun, especially with so many designs available. If you just got yourself one, or are planning on buying one, today we’ll show you how to put a PopSocket on your phone or phone case. It’s not as simple as just sticking it on!

QUICK ANSWER To put a PopSocket on your phone or phone case, first identify your ideal location. When ready, place the phone or case face down on a flat surface and thoroughly clean the area where you'll stick the accessory. Grab your PopSocket, remove the plastic film protecting the adhesive, and carefully stick it on the phone or case. Press gently; then you should be good to go! JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Where to place a PopSocket

How to apply a PopSocket on your phone or phone case

Where to place a PopSocket

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Placing your PopSocket in the right spot is crucial to ensure the best experience possible. Of course, there is no one-size-fits-all placement. Where you should place it will depend on your phone size, hand size, holding habits, common use cases, and more. Let’s talk about some of these factors.

Consider the surface You may want to consider the surface where you’re placing the PopSocket. These accessories use a gel adhesive for sticking to surfaces, and they stick better to plastic, metal, or glass. They aren’t as effective with silicone, waterproof cases, or cases with a lot of texture. For example, they might not stick well to canvas, other fabrics, leather, or carbon fiber.

Should you stick it on the phone or a case?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

We like to recommend placing PopSockets on a case, as opposed to the phone itself. This is for multiple reasons. The main one is that a case will add protection.

Additionally, the product can get in the way of wireless charging. Also, call me picky, but I don’t like sticking stuff directly to my phone. The residue is commonly tough to get rid of.

Are you using the PopSocket as a stand? This is the most important question you should be asking yourself. PopSockets are mostly known for securing a grip on your phone, allowing you to type and navigate without fear of it slipping out of your hand. That’s not the only use for them, though.

Many like using these as a stand. If you want to use it as a stand for watching movies in landscape orientation, placing a PopSocket more toward the center of the phone is better. Those who wish to use it as a regular stand, in portrait orientation, will want to place the accessory closer to the lower side of the phone.

Some actually like using the smaller PopMinis, which makes it possible to easily place two units on different parts of a phone.

How to find the best place to stick your PopSocket

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

If you have all the previous points covered, and just want to optimize your PopSocket placement for maximum grip and typing comfort, the best way to figure out the proper placement for it is to base it on your own habits.

Hold the phone as you normally would. Make sure your hand is in a comfortable position to operate the phone effectively. Try making sure that you can reach most parts of the screen without much struggle. Also, try actually typing something.

While taking these steps, try turning the phone around and making note of your hand placement. Space out your fingers to imitate where the PopSocket would be. And if you can, try to physically mark where it should go. You can do this using a pencil, chalk, a small piece of tape, or anything else.

One trick I’ve used is actually placing the PopSocket in the back without sticking it. Doing this can help you get a better physical feel for how the phone will feel with the product in different locations. Just don’t get too comfortable, as your phone can still slip out easily.

Of course, you can experiment with different positions, these are actually reusable. Some also like using the PopSockets Phone Grip Slide, which clamps to your phone and is easily adjustable, and removable.

How to apply a PopSocket on your phone or phone case

Now that you’re ready to put a PopSocket on your phone and know where it should go, it’s time to get to the action. Place your phone or case face down on a flat surface. Make sure you know where you’ll stick the PopSocket. You can use measurements or any method of preference to ensure it ends up centered in your preferred location. Clean the surface where you’ll stick the PopSocket thoroughly. You can use alcohol and a microfiber, but a good disinfectant wipe works too. You can even use a paper towel as a last resort, but make sure it leaves no paper pieces behind. Just make sure it is clean! We have a guide on how to safely clean a smartphone, if you need some guidance. Grab your PopSocket and peel off the plastic covering the adhesive side. Carefully place the accessory’s adhesive side on the phone or case’s surface. Lightly press it to ensure a solid adhesion. Try using your phone now! If you don’t really like how you positioned your PopSocket, we have a guide on how to remove a PopSocket from your phone. These are reusable, but they tend to lose adhesive the more you remove and reapply them. So try not to do it too much.

FAQs

Are PopSockets reusable? Yes. PopSockets are reusable. The adhesive may weaken the more you remove and reapply them, though. Additionally, PopSockets recommends not leaving the adhesive exposed to air for more than 15 minutes, as it may dry out.

Do PopSockets stick to silicone cases? PopSockets will stick to silicone, but not as well as they do to plastic, metal, or glass.

Can you wireless charge with a PopSocket? PopSockets can get in the way of wireless charging, if they are covering the area the phone uses for this feature. You can try different PopSocket placements to make sure the wireless charging pad and phone surface can be close enough, though. The company recognizes this issue and has also launched its wireless charger. The PopPower will charge your device wirelessly, even if it has a PopSocket right on the charging surface!

Are PopSockets magnetic? Common PopSockets are not magnetic. That said, the company now sells magnetic versions of its products. These include the PopGrip for MagSafe, Anker MagGo, and the PopWallet Plus.

Do PopSockets work with MagSafe? Only some PopSockets products work with MagSafe. These include the PopGrip for MagSafe, Anker MagGo, and the PopWallet Plus.

Comments