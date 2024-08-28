Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to find trial chambers in Minecraft
If you’re wondering how to find the trial chambers in the new Minecraft 1.21 release, this guide is for you. We will explain how to locate and explore these mysterious structures to fully benefit from the latest update. From using a cartographer’s map to exploring adjacent caves, this guide will cover everything you need to know about finding these unique places.
To find a Trial Chamber in Minecraft, the most straightforward method is to use a Trial Explorer Map. You can obtain this map from a cartographer in any village by leveling them up to at least Journeyman status and purchasing it with a few emeralds and a compass.
How to add trial chambers to your Minecraft world?
If you created a new world in Minecraft 1.21, in one of its snapshots from 24w18a, or the 1.20.3 snapshot of 23w45a using the Update 1.21 experimental data pack, trial chambers will begin to spawn naturally underground. If your world was created prior to these versions, any newly generated chunks that have never been explored before will have a chance to generate this structure.
How to find trial chambers through villages?
How to use the trial explorer map
Once you’re directly above the chamber marker, it’s time to dig down. Carefully mine your way to the depths below, and you’ll soon find yourself right inside the Trial Chamber. Be prepared for immediate challenges, as these chambers can house dangers that might make you consider a quick retreat.
Finding a trial chamber without a map
FAQs
Trial chambers offer loot from several sources. Firstly, drops from the waves of mobs inside the structure, such as the Breeze, which are exclusive to the chambers and drop the useful breeze rods. Pots and loot chests around the interior will also provide players with some additional items, however the highlight of the structure are the vaults, offering everything from exclusive music discs and banner patterns, emeralds, diamonds, enchanted weapons and armour, and much more. However the most sought after reward by players is the heavy core item, used in crafting the mace.
They can spawn naturally in villages with a cartography building. Their workstation is the cartography table, which you can use to make new cartographers.
Trial chambers are relatively common structures, with the structure guaranteed to spawn at a random location within each 34×34 chunk region. That means these regions are 544×544 blocks big, with a chamber spawning at a randomly assigned location within that space.