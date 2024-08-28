How to find trial chambers in Minecraft

If you’re wondering how to find the trial chambers in the new Minecraft 1.21 release, this guide is for you. We will explain how to locate and explore these mysterious structures to fully benefit from the latest update. From using a cartographer’s map to exploring adjacent caves, this guide will cover everything you need to know about finding these unique places.

How to add trial chambers to your Minecraft world? If you created a new world in Minecraft 1.21, in one of its snapshots from 24w18a, or the 1.20.3 snapshot of 23w45a using the Update 1.21 experimental data pack, trial chambers will begin to spawn naturally underground. If your world was created prior to these versions, any newly generated chunks that have never been explored before will have a chance to generate this structure.

How to find trial chambers through villages?

Begin your quest for trial chambers at a Minecraft village by locating a cartographer. To access the essential Trial Explorer Map, you’ll need to trade with the cartographer until they reach Journeyman level. This map, available for purchase with a few emeralds and a compass, will direct you to a trial chamber.

How to use the trial explorer map

With a trial explorer map in hand, your quest to find a trial chamber becomes clearer. This map functions like any other explorer map in Minecraft, showing your current location and the destination. They have a marker, different for each structure type, and a white dot representing the player. As you get closer, the dot will get larger and the terrain on the map will be filled in. To ensure you’re heading in the right direction, open the F3 menu to see your coordinates and orientation.

Once you’re directly above the chamber marker, it’s time to dig down. Carefully mine your way to the depths below, and you’ll soon find yourself right inside the Trial Chamber. Be prepared for immediate challenges, as these chambers can house dangers that might make you consider a quick retreat.

Finding a trial chamber without a map

Mojang Studios

While the trial explorer map is handy, it’s not the only way to discover these chambers. Trial chambers are relatively common and are primarily located deep underground, between layers Y0 and Y-40. As you explore, keep an eye on adjacent caves; you might find parts of a trial chamber sticking out, which can serve as an entry point into the structure.

FAQs

What rewards can I find in Trial Chambers? Trial chambers offer loot from several sources. Firstly, drops from the waves of mobs inside the structure, such as the Breeze, which are exclusive to the chambers and drop the useful breeze rods. Pots and loot chests around the interior will also provide players with some additional items, however the highlight of the structure are the vaults, offering everything from exclusive music discs and banner patterns, emeralds, diamonds, enchanted weapons and armour, and much more. However the most sought after reward by players is the heavy core item, used in crafting the mace.

How to get cartographer villagers? They can spawn naturally in villages with a cartography building. Their workstation is the cartography table, which you can use to make new cartographers.

How common are trial chambers? Trial chambers are relatively common structures, with the structure guaranteed to spawn at a random location within each 34×34 chunk region. That means these regions are 544×544 blocks big, with a chamber spawning at a randomly assigned location within that space.

