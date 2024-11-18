How to see blocked numbers on Android

I swear about nine out of 10 calls I get are unwanted! Telemarketers, scammers, spammers, and other random callers are really persistent. This means my list of blocked numbers has gotten pretty healthy, but every now and then, I end up blocking numbers I shouldn’t have. If you find yourself in the same situation, today we’ll show you how to find blocked numbers on Android.

QUICK ANSWER The most straightforward way to find blocked numbers on Android is using the Google Contacts app. Launch the Contacts app and go to Organize > Blocked numbers. You will find your blocked numbers here, as well as options to add new ones or unblocking current ones. You can also access this page from the Phone and Messages app. Keep reading to see detailed instructions for those apps. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to find blocked numbers on Android Contacts app

How to find blocked numbers on Android Phone app

How to find blocked numbers on Android Messages app

Editor’s note: We used a Google Pixel 8a running Android 15 to formulate these instructions. Some UI elements and steps may differ slightly, depending on your specific device and software version.

How to find blocked numbers on Android Contacts app The Google Contacts app is widely seen as the central hub for managing your contacts. As such, it’s obviously the first place you’ll want to look into if you need to see your blocked numbers on Android. Here’s how to find them! Launch the Contacts app. Tap on the Organize tab. Scroll down near the bottom and select Blocked numbers. Here, you will find all your blocked numbers listed. You can select Add a number to include new blocked numbers, or press the X button next to the numbers to unblock them.

How to find blocked numbers on Android Phone app While the Contacts hub works great, we rarely use it. This is mainly because most of its base functionality is accessible from the Phone app, including looking at your blocked numbers on Android. Launch the Phone app. Tap on the three-dot menu button in the top-right corner. Go into the Settings. Select Blocked numbers. Here, you will find all your blocked numbers listed. You can select Add a number to include new blocked numbers, or press the X button next to the numbers to unblock them.

How to find blocked numbers on Android Messages app Lastly, you can also see all your blocked numbers on the Android Messages app. Launch the Messages app. Tap on your profile icon, in the top-right corner. Tap on the Spam & blocked option. This section will only show you blocked messages. If you want to find blocked numbers, tap on the three-dot menu button in the top-right corner. Select Blocked numbers. Here, you will find all your blocked numbers listed. You can select Add a number to include new blocked numbers, or press the X button next to the numbers to unblock them.

FAQs

Can blocked numbers call me? When you block a number on Android, you won’t receive calls from that caller. That number can, however, leave you voicemails.

Can a blocked number text me? If you block a number on Android, it can still text you, but those messages will be archived in a separate section, away from your view. If you want to see them, go to the Messages app and tap on your profile icon, in the top right corner. Then, select Spam & blocked.

Can a blocked number on Android leave me a voicemail? While calls from blocked numbers won’t go through, people can still leave you a voicemail.

How many numbers can I block on Android? There is no limit to how many phone numbers you can block on Android.

