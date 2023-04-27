Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

General technology

How to enable dark mode on Notion

Is Notion making your ideas look a little too bright?
By
5 hours ago

If you’re an avid Notion user, you may recognize the notetaking app‘s noteworthy white interface. It looks great in its default light layout, and everything is very easy to read and reach. However, for many, using all apps in dark mode has become the norm. It’s a given that the more contrasty layout will be easier on the eyes, so let’s review how to make Notion dark mode.

QUICK ANSWER

To change Notion to dark mode, go to Settings & members > My notifications & settings > Appearance. Select Dark.

JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS

How to change Notion to dark mode on desktop

Notion affords users the option to darken the interface from the settings panel. By default, at least on desktop, the app starts in light mode.

Click the Settings & members button from the menu on the left.

notion desktop settings and members
Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Within Settings & members, go to the My notifications & settings tab.

notion desktop my notifications settings
Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click on the Appearance dropdown. This should read Light.

notion desktop appearance dropdown
Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Select Dark from the subsequent options.

notion desktop select dark
Curtis Joe / Android Authority

How to change Notion to dark mode on mobile

When you download and install the mobile app, Notion typically defaults to the Use system setting appearance setting. This means the layout will sync to your device’s system settings, whether you have a dark or light theme. You can also force a dark mode.

  1. Launch the Notion mobile app. Tap the button in the top right.
  2. Select Settings.
  3. Scroll down and tap the Appearance dropdown. This should read Light or Use system setting.
  4. To force dark mode, select Dark and tap Done.
GuidesHow-to's
Notion