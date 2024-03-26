With so many options to stream content to your eyeballs, something must give. Your wallet simply needs a break. If Hulu is on your media blackout list, we’ll walk you through how to delete your Hulu account and history.

How to delete Hulu account on the web

Hulu

Go to Hulu.com. Log in as usual. Select the account holder’s profile. Select the name again in the top-right corner to go to the Manage Your Account screen.

You will see the Privacy and Settings section in the lower right corner of the page. Click on the California Privacy Rights link if you’re in California or US State Privacy Rights in another state. You will see a Right to Delete section on the lower left side of the screen. Click on the Start Deletion link. Notably, if you selected US State Privacy Rights in the previous step, this page may appear slightly different, but you’ll still be required to click Start Deletion.

Hulu

You will see a warning page alerting you to the consequences of deleting your Hulu account. You can choose to either delete your account immediately or delete your account after the end of your billing cycle. Whichever choice you make, you have to click the Start Deletion button to complete the process.

Hulu

How to delete Hulu account on Android

Open the Hulu app and log in if needed. Select the main account holder’s name. Tap Account in the bottom right corner. Tap Account again.

Hulu

Scroll down to the Privacy and Settings section. Click on the California Privacy Rights link or US State Privacy Rights depending on your location. You will see a Right to Delete section. Click on the Start Deletion link. You will see a warning page alerting you to the consequences of deleting your Hulu account. You can choose to either delete your account immediately or delete your account after the end of your billing cycle. Whichever choice you make, you have to click the Start Deletion button to complete the process.

How to delete a Hulu profile on Hulu’s website If you are the account holder on Hulu, and you want to delete a Hulu profile on Hulu that’s used by someone else, here’s how to do it. Go to Hulu.com. Log in as usual. Select the account holder’s profile. Select the Profiles tab on the top left of the screen.

Hulu

You should see all the profiles that are under your account. Select the edit icon on which one you want to delete.

Hulu

Select the big red Delete Profile box that you see at the bottom of the profile editing page. You are done.

How to remove Hulu watch history on the web Thankfully, Hulu has decided to reinstate a way of getting rid of your watch history. Here’s how to do it on the web.

Hulu

Repeat the first five parts in our “How to delete Hulu account on the web” earlier in this article. You will see a Manage Activity section on the right side of the page. Click on the Watch History box on top. Click on the Clear Selected button on the bottom. Your watch history on Hulu should be cleared.

How to remove Hulu watch history on Android

Hulu

Repeat the first five parts in our “How to delete Hulu account Android” earlier in this article Scroll down to the Manage Activity section. Click on the Watch History box on top. Click on the Clear Selected button on the bottom. Your watch history on Hulu should be cleared.

FAQs

Does Hulu retain my account info after I delete it? Hulu’s information on this matter states that it “may retain some information for limited purposes in accordance with applicable law.”

Can I ask Hulu for all the info it collects from my account? Yes. Hulu says it will “disclose the categories and specific pieces of personal information we have collected about you” along with certain other info if you put in a request in the California Privacy Rights page.

Can I ask Hulu to not sell my personal info? Yes. You can do so when you sign into Hulu and go to its Do Not Sell My Personal Information page.

That wraps up our guide on how to delete your Hulu account and history. We will update this post if the procedure changes.

