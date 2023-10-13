Running a Facebook poll for your friends and followers is a great way to solicit help with decision-making, gauge opinions, and spark debates. Meta, in its learning courses, advises businesses to utilize polls as a means to enhance audience engagement and leverage their audience. We frequently conduct polls on Android Authority to capture your viewpoints on the latest tech releases and a variety of topics. In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to effectively utilize polls on Facebook. There are three major different approaches to consider, so let’s dive in.

How to create a Facebook Story poll When posting on Facebook, you have the option to host Q&A sessions, raise funds, and conduct polls. A poll is a tool that enables you to ask questions with multiple answers, engaging your friends, followers, or group members to gather their thoughts or initiate discussions. You can create various types of polls, including multiple-choice or yes/no questions. People can cast their votes, and you can later review the results. It’s important to note that you can no longer create polls on your personal timeline, but they are functional within stories, groups, and group chats. Open the Facebook app.

You’ll see a reel of Stories up top. Tap Create story .

. Add an image, or take a picture.

Open Facebook Select a picture Take a selfie

During editing, tap Stickers .

. Select Poll .

. You’ll be given a prompt: Ask a question. .. with Yes and No answers. Tap each to customize.

.. with and answers. Tap each to customize. Once you’re happy, hit Done .

. Tap Share.

Click on "Stickers" Select "POLL" Hit "Done"

How to create a Facebook Group poll Wondering how to create a poll on Facebook within a group? It’s a straightforward process that you can do right from your group’s News Feed. It’s as easy as creating a Facebook event, whether you’re using a desktop computer or the Facebook mobile app on Android or iOS.

How to create a Facebook poll in a group using a PC browser Open Facebook and go to your Groups.

Then select a group and start sharing something by making a post.

When you click on the text box to get started, you should see a section that says, Add to your post. Click on the three-dot icon next to it.

Select "Groups" Tap on "Add to your post"

Select Poll .

. Write your questions and possible answers.

Then make a final decision before posting: Allow anyone to add options or Allow people to choose multiple options. It all depends on what feedback you’re looking for. Once you’re happy, hit post.

Click on "Poll" Click "Post"

How to create a Facebook poll in a group using the mobile app Open the Facebook app.

Tap on the hamburger icon.

Go into Groups .

. Tap on Your groups .

. Select the group you want to add the poll to.

Tap on the text box, as if you were going to write a post.

Find "Groups" Tab on "Write something..."

Scroll down and select Poll .

. Add your question and possible answers.

Under Poll settings, select: Allow anyone to add options or Allow people to choose multiple options. It all depends on what feedback you’re looking for. Once you’re happy, hit post.

Click on "Poll" Click "Post"

How to create a Facebook Messenger group chat poll Messenger offers a variety of options to engage with your friends or audience, including the ability to create polls. Here’s how you can do it.

How to create a poll on Facebook Messenger from a PC browser Navigate to your Facebook profile and access Facebook Messenger.

Go to a group chat.

Hit the + button in the bottom left corner.

Open group chat Click "Create a poll"

Select the Create a Poll button.

button. Fill in the question and answers.

Hit the Create Poll button.

Create your poll Finished

How to create a poll on Facebook Messenger from mobile Open the Facebook Messenger app.

Go into a group conversation.

Tap on the More button made of four dots next to the text box.

button made of four dots next to the text box. Tap on Polls .

. Fill in the question and answers.

Hit Create Poll when ready.

Tap on four-dots icon Select Polls Create your poll

How to make your Facebook polls engaging and get a high response rate Making a poll is only half the battle. Now you have to worry about making a good poll that truly engages your audience. Here are some tips we can recommend.

Make Facebook polls concise, fun, and interesting! People don’t like reading long paragraphs and going through extensive options. It’s best to keep everything short and sweet. Additionally, you should be able to reach out to your audience in a fun and interesting manner. Of course, how you approach your audience is a relative matter; it depends on what kind of people you are reaching out to. Regardless, you should be welcoming and charismatic in your own way.

Find topics people really care about No matter how approachable and charismatic you are, people won’t answer questions they find no interest in. You want to find the right topic for your polls, not random things no one cares about. Hot news about your specific niche is always good. Or you can ask your followers about future content preferences.

How many answer options should I add to a Facebook poll? Again, this is a relative subject. It depends on the subject. Ideally, though, you should add at least three answers to your poll options. Anything over six or seven might start becoming overkill. Like we said before, it’s better to keep things concise so as not to lose your audience’s attention.

At what time is it best to publish a Facebook poll? This all depends on your audience, but most experts like Sprout Social and Hootsuite agree that the best times to post anything on social media and get more engagement are Tuesday through Thursday from around 8 AM to 12 PM.

FAQs

How long do Facebook polls last? Facebook polls come with a variable duration, spanning from 1 to 21 days, with a standard setting of 1 week. Additionally, you have the option to conclude the poll based on a specified number of votes.

why can't I create a poll on Facebook event? Creating polls on your Facebook newsfeed or timeline is no longer permitted, as this feature was removed in 2022. Additionally, you cannot currently create a poll directly from an event page.

Can I edit a poll on Facebook? You can edit a Facebook poll before anyone has voted on it. To do this, go to the poll that you want to edit, click on the three dots button in the top right corner of the poll. Select Edit Post, then make the desired changes to your poll and click on Save.

