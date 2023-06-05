Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to clean your phone screen: Give your display a new shine
In today’s digitally-driven world, our smartphones are as much a part of us as our keys or wallets. However, while we regularly clean other frequently used items, we often neglect our phone screens. But did you know that they can harbor more bacteria than a toilet seat? We’ll show you how to clean your phone screen, be it an iPhone or Android, and how to clean a phone screen protector. We’ll also cover what to avoid to prevent damaging your device during cleaning.
QUICK ANSWER
To clean a phone screen, gently wipe it with a microfiber cloth and, if necessary, use a small amount of 70% isopropyl alcohol or a specialized screen cleaner, avoiding any openings. Always power off the device and remove any cases or accessories before cleaning.
KEY SECTIONS
How to clean your phone screen
The process of cleaning your phone screen isn’t complicated. However, it’s essential to do it correctly to prevent any potential damage. Here’s how:
- Power off the device: Switch off your phone and unplug all cables. This prevents any accidental damage that could occur if you press buttons or activate the touchscreen while cleaning.
- Use a microfiber cloth: Use a soft, lint-free cloth such as a microfiber cloth to wipe your screen gently. This will remove fingerprints, dust, and oils without scratching the screen.
- Apply screen cleaning solution: If a dry cloth isn’t enough, you can use a mild alcohol-based cleaning solution of 70% ethanol or isopropyl alcohol. Spray the solution onto the cloth, never directly on the screen. Alternatively, you can use disinfectant wipes that contain 70% isopropyl alcohol without a cloth.
- Gently clean the screen: Using the damp cloth, gently clean the screen in a circular motion. Avoid hard rubbing or scrubbing.
- Dry the screen: After cleaning, dry your screen thoroughly with a clean, dry microfiber cloth to prevent any water damage.
What you should avoid when cleaning your phone’s screen
When cleaning your phone’s screen, avoid these common pitfalls:
- Avoid excessive moisture: Never spray cleaning solution directly onto the screen. Excessive moisture can seep into the phone’s openings and damage its internal components.
- Avoid harsh chemicals: Certain substances like bleach, vinegar, or alcohol can strip away your screen’s oleophobic and hydrophobic coatings that help resist fingerprints and water.
- Avoid abrasive materials: Never use paper towels, rough cloths, or any other abrasive materials for cleaning, as they can scratch your screen.
How to clean a phone screen protector
Cleaning a screen protector is slightly different than cleaning the screen itself because you can remove a screen protector from the device. Additionally, when removing and reapplying the screen protector, be in a dust-free environment to prevent dust particles from getting trapped between your screen and the protector. Here are the steps:
- Remove the screen protector: Carefully peel the screen protector away from your phone.
- Wash with mild soap: Under warm running water, apply a small amount of mild soap to the screen protector. Gently rub the soap across the protector with your fingers.
- Rinse thoroughly: Rinse the soap off the protector thoroughly. Ensure all the soap suds are gone so they won’t leave a residue.
- Dry carefully: Using a clean, lint-free, or microfiber cloth, pat the screen protector dry. Avoid rubbing to prevent scratches. You can also let it air dry on a clean, lint-free surface.
- Reapply the protector: Once the screen protector is completely dry, carefully reapply it to your phone screen. Make sure to align it properly for optimal protection and visibility.
Now that you’ve cleaned your phone learn how to clean your computer screen and keyboard to keep all your devices tidy.
FAQs
While it may seem tempting to use alcohol due to its disinfecting properties, we do not recommend it. Alcohol can strip the protective coating on the phone screen and lead to damage over time. However, some manufacturers, like Apple, have stated that it’s safe to use 70% isopropyl alcohol wipes on their products.
Yes, you can, but with caution. Certain brands, such as Apple, allow the use of 70% isopropyl alcohol wipes. However, the wipes should be used sparingly, and remember to avoid getting moisture in the openings of your phone.
No, hand sanitizer should not be used to clean your phone screen. It typically contains too much alcohol and other ingredients that can damage the screen and its protective coatings. Instead, use a microfiber cloth and a gentle screen cleaning solution.