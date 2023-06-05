How to clean your phone screen: Give your display a new shine

In today’s digitally-driven world, our smartphones are as much a part of us as our keys or wallets. However, while we regularly clean other frequently used items, we often neglect our phone screens . But did you know that they can harbor more bacteria than a toilet seat? We’ll show you how to clean your phone screen, be it an iPhone or Android, and how to clean a phone screen protector. We’ll also cover what to avoid to prevent damaging your device during cleaning.

To clean a phone screen, gently wipe it with a microfiber cloth and, if necessary, use a small amount of 70% isopropyl alcohol or a specialized screen cleaner, avoiding any openings. Always power off the device and remove any cases or accessories before cleaning.

The process of cleaning your phone screen isn’t complicated. However, it’s essential to do it correctly to prevent any potential damage. Here’s how:

How to clean a phone screen protector

Cleaning a screen protector is slightly different than cleaning the screen itself because you can remove a screen protector from the device. Additionally, when removing and reapplying the screen protector, be in a dust-free environment to prevent dust particles from getting trapped between your screen and the protector. Here are the steps:

Remove the screen protector: Carefully peel the screen protector away from your phone. Wash with mild soap: Under warm running water, apply a small amount of mild soap to the screen protector. Gently rub the soap across the protector with your fingers. Rinse thoroughly: Rinse the soap off the protector thoroughly. Ensure all the soap suds are gone so they won’t leave a residue. Dry carefully: Using a clean, lint-free, or microfiber cloth, pat the screen protector dry. Avoid rubbing to prevent scratches. You can also let it air dry on a clean, lint-free surface. Reapply the protector: Once the screen protector is completely dry, carefully reapply it to your phone screen. Make sure to align it properly for optimal protection and visibility.

