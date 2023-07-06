Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to check your RAM size, speed and type in Windows 10
One of the tougher things to track down for upgrades or tech support is what kind of RAM you’re using. While it’s relatively easy to see how much you have, speed and type are usually hidden — so unless you’ve got good memory (no pun intended), you might not know whether buying a 4,800MHz DDR5 stick will actually represent an upgrade. Thankfully, there is a way to discover this info in Windows 10.
QUICK ANSWER
To check RAM info in Windows 10:
- Right-click the taskbar and select Task Manager.
- Select the Performance tab.
- Click on Memory in the sidebar.
- Size and type are displayed in the top-right corner, while speed is down below.
We’ll note here that the same instructions apply to Windows 11, even if some interface elements might look different.
Checking RAM size
If all you want to check is RAM size (how much you have), follow these steps:
- Click Start, and search for About Your PC. Open the top result.
- You should see a section called Device Specifications. If it’s collapsed, click the arrow icon to reveal details.
- Installed RAM shows your PC’s total RAM, as well as how much it can actually use.
Checking RAM speed and type
For a more comprehensive view including speed and type, you’ll need to use Task Manager.
- Right-click the taskbar and select Task Manager. Alternately, open the Start menu and search for the app.
- Select the Performance tab.
- In the sidebar, click on Memory.
- In the top-right corner of the main pane (above the graphs), you’ll see total RAM available and (in some cases) what type it is, such as DDR4 or DDR5. DDR5 is the current state-of-the-art, since DDR6 isn’t expected until at least 2025.
- For RAM speed, check the Speed section below the graphs. This is always rated in thousands of megahertz (MHz), and the higher the number the better. Later versions of DDR are inevitably faster.