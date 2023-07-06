Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to change your username in Windows 10
There’s usually not much reason to change your username in Windows, but the need can arise — say if your real name has changed, or “xSephiroth420x” doesn’t seem that mature anymore. Here’s how to change your username in Windows 10, whether you’re using a Microsoft cloud login or a local account.
QUICK ANSWER
To change a Windows 10 username linked to a Microsoft account:
- Go to Settings > Account > Your info.
- Click Manage my Microsoft account. This will open a webpage.
- Sign in and click on your username up top.
- Click Edit name.
- Choose new first and/or last names, complete the security test, and click Save.
How to change your account username in Windows 10
As a rule, most people now sign into Windows 10 (or 11) using their Microsoft account, since that makes it possible to sync settings and storage. To edit this sort of username, you’ll need to edit your Microsoft account profile.
- Open the Settings app.
- Navigate to Account > Your info.
- Click Manage my Microsoft account. This will open account.microsoft.com in your default web browser.
- Sign into your account if necessary.
- Click on your username up top.
- Click Edit name.
- Choose new first and/or last names, complete the security test, then click Save.
Bear in mind that this change will affect everything that uses your Microsoft account, not just Windows.
How to change your local account username in Windows 10
If you’re using a purely local account in Windows 10, the process is slightly more complicated, but doesn’t require going online and won’t affect anything beyond a single PC.
- Make sure your account has administrator access. If it doesn’t, you won’t be able to change anything.
- Press Windows + R to open the Run prompt.
- Type control userpasswords2 into Run and hit Enter.
- In the User Accounts menu, select the username you want to edit, then click Properties.
- In the next window, enter your new username.
- Click Apply, then OK.
- For the change to take effect, sign out of your account, then back in.