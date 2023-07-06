There’s usually not much reason to change your username in Windows, but the need can arise — say if your real name has changed, or “xSephiroth420x” doesn’t seem that mature anymore. Here’s how to change your username in Windows 10, whether you’re using a Microsoft cloud login or a local account.

How to change your account username in Windows 10

As a rule, most people now sign into Windows 10 (or 11) using their Microsoft account, since that makes it possible to sync settings and storage. To edit this sort of username, you’ll need to edit your Microsoft account profile.

Open the Settings app.

Navigate to Account > Your info .

. Click Manage my Microsoft account . This will open account.microsoft.com in your default web browser.

. This will open account.microsoft.com in your default web browser. Sign into your account if necessary.

Click on your username up top.

Click Edit name .

. Choose new first and/or last names, complete the security test, then click Save.

Bear in mind that this change will affect everything that uses your Microsoft account, not just Windows.