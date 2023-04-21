It happens to everyone. At some point, you lose your Spotify credentials, you forget why you chose that password to begin with, or you simply want to switch up your password, so it is easier to remember and harder for other people to steal. Knowing how to change or reset your Spotify password is essential to keeping your account safe, now and in the future.

THE SHORT ANSWER To change your Spotify password, go to your Spotify Account page in a browser. From the menu on the left, select Change password. Enter your existing password in the Current password field, then the new password in the New password and Repeat new password fields. Select the green SET NEW PASSWORD button to finish. To reset your Spotify password, go to Spotify's Password Reset page in a browser. Enter your account's Email address or username. Press the green button marked SEND to receive an email containing a Reset password link. Click this link to be redirected back to Spotify, where you can type in a new password. Save your changes and exit to finish. KEY SECTIONS How to change your password on Spotify

What if I made my Spotify account with Facebook?

How to reset your Spotify password

How to change your password on Spotify

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

To change your Spotify password on Android, iOS, and desktop, you must go to your browser and visit your Spotify Account page.

Head down to the option marked Change password. From here, enter your existing password in the field marked Current password, as well as the password you would like to replace it with in the fields marked New password and Repeat new password.

Finally, select the green SET NEW PASSWORD button to finish.

What if I made my Spotify account with Facebook? If you created a Spotify account via Facebook, you will need to set a new password entirely for your devices. This is because, well, you don’t have a password at all if you use Facebook to log in. You just select the Facebook button.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

In this case, instead of Change password, an option marked Set device password will appear.

On this page, select the green SEND EMAIL TO SET PASSWORD button to get started.

How to reset your Spotify password

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

If you have forgotten your Spotify password, you will need to reset it.

To do this on Android, iOS, and desktop, head over to your browser. Go to the Password Reset page on Spotify and enter your account’s Email address or username. Press the green button marked SEND to continue.

Spotify will subsequently send you an email containing a Reset password link. Click this link to be redirected back to Spotify, where you can type in a new password. Save your changes and exit to finish.

FAQs

Why can't I change my Spotify password? To reset your Spotify password, you must have your account’s email address or username. That is all. You may have entered the wrong email address or username; however, you are not required to know your original password to get a password reset link via email.

How do I reset my Spotify password without email? You must know your email address to reset your password. Spotify recommends visiting their Password Reset page and entering possible email addresses you own, and “when you enter the right one, you’ll get the message that the password reset email was sent.” They also say that you can try logging in with other methods you may have used to sign up, including Facebook, Apple, Google, and a phone number. If you find a way to log in, you can see your email and username by going to your Account overview in your browser. If you signed up with Facebook, the email tied to your Spotify account will be the same one as the email you use to log into Facebook.

What is the best way to remember my new password on Spotify? The best way to remember your password is by not having to! That sounds pretty contradictory, but many of us at Android Authority live and die by password managers. By entering your credentials and locking them away in a secure password manager, you can ensure you will always have access to your passwords in seconds. These are safe, easy-to-use “lockers” for your passwords. You can even have a password manager like LastPass generate a randomized password for you that will be very difficult for people to steal. Whenever you need to log into your account, your password manager will fill out the fields for you.

Can I delete my Spotify account if I forgot the password? If you can’t remember your password, or its been changed by someone and you don’t have access, you will not be able to delete your Spotify account. Read our guide on how to get back a hacked account to learn more.

