The PlayStation 5 is a powerful gaming machine, and it can run high-end titles with ease. Sadly, it is not the best at customization. The dynamic theme on the PS5 is functional, and the background highlights your games and apps. It’s not to everyone’s liking, though. We know many of you want to give it a more personal touch. Today, we’ll talk about how to change the background on your PS5.

QUICK ANSWER Sadly, you can't officially change the background on your PS5. There is, however, a loophole for changing the wallpaper on the PS5 dynamic theme. It involves sending someone else a message with the link "Google.com", clicking on it, finding your image, cropping it, saving it, and then setting it as the background. Keep reading for specific steps.

How to add a custom background to your PS5

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Are you ready to get around Sony’s restrictions on the PS5 theme? There is a way, but you really have to jump through hoops to change the theme on PS5. Let’s take you through the process. Press the PS button on your PS5 controller to pull up your main menu. Find and select Game Base. Select the Messages option in the left column. Pick one of your friends to open up a thread. Type in “Google.com”. Then, press the R2 button to send the message. You can also apologize for the random message. This will create a hyperlink in the chat. Select the Google.com link. The website will launch in the PlayStation 5 browser. Search for the wallpaper you want to set on your PS5. Select the wallpaper from the results. Try to find one that has a resolution equal to, or greater than, your screen’s. When the wallpaper opens, press and hold the Create button. This will take a screenshot. Press the Create button again, to open the screenshot menu. Select the screenshot you just took. Pick the Edit button, which looks like a brush. Hit the Crop button. Crop to your preference and hit Save when ready. You can choose to Replace Original or Save as New. We recommend the former. It’s time to set the image as your wallpaper! Press the PS button to get back to your main menu. Go into your Profile icon. Select Profile again. Pick the Edit Profile pencil icon. Hit Cover Image. Select Change Image. Pick your PS5 wallpaper and hit Select. You will get a preview of the PS5 background. Hit Save if satisfied. That’s it! Enjoy your new PS5 wallpaper.

FAQs

Can I change the music on my PS5 theme? There is no way to change your PS5 theme music. You can turn it off, though. Go to Settings > Sound > Audio Output and toggle off Home Screen Music.

Will we ever be able to officially change the PS5 background? Sony could give us the ability to change the theme or wallpaper with a software update. That said, there is no reliable news or rumors of this happening in the near future.

Why can't I change the wallpaper on my PS5? Sony hasn’t enabled the ability to change the wallpaper on the PS5, officially. This can be seen as a move to focus more on the content, as opposed to the actual menu UI. The dynamic theme highlights this idea, as it shows you glimpses into games.

Can I change the PS4 wallpaper? Yes! This is what has everyone so upset, as it was possible to change the wallpaper on the PS4, and this ability was stripped from the PS5. If you have a PS4 and want to change the wallpaper, just download the image onto a USB stick, and store it in a folder called IMAGES. Plug the USB drive into the PS4. Then go to Settings > THEMES > Select Theme > Custom > your USB storage device > select your image > Select Image > Apply.

Comments