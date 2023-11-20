Whenever you connect a smartphone to a Wi-Fi network or a Bluetooth accessory, these identify your handset by its phone name. This name is predetermined, and it can be a confusing one. It might also default to something like “Pixel 7.” If you want to get more efficient or creative with this, we can show you how to change your phone name on Android.

How to change your phone name on a Samsung phone

Editor’s note: We used a Google Pixel 7 running Android 14 and a Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus running Android 12 to formulate these instructions. We also verified the steps are the same with a Samsung Galaxy S23. Some menus and settings may be slightly different on other hardware and software versions.

How to change your phone name on an Android phone Are you ready to name your device something simpler, more creative, or more fun? Let’s go over the steps. Launch the Settings app. Go into About phone. Hit Device name. Enter the new device name, then hit OK.

How to change your phone name on a Samsung phone We know many of these menus can be slightly different. We can’t give you instructions for all phones out there, but we know many of our readers have Samsung phones. Here’s how to change your Samsung phone name. Launch the Settings app. Go into About phone. Your name will show up on top. There is an Edit button right below it. Tap on it. Enter the new device name, then hit Done.

FAQs

Can I change my smartphone hotspot name? You can change your Android phone’s hotspot name by going to Settings > Network & internet > Hotspot & tethering > Wi-Fi hotspot > Hotspot name. Enter the new name and hit OK.

Can I change my phone name on Google's Find My Device? Yes! To change your device’s name on Find My Device, go to google.com/android/find, click on the device, and click on the device’s name. Change it to whatever you wish and press enter. This will also change your device name on the Google Play Store.

Is there a character limit on Android phone names? Yes. We tested this both on the Google Pixel 7 and the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, and the character limit is 32.

