Delivery services like Uber Eats are convenient, but almost too much so — it’s possible to order a meal and realize you want to cancel just moments later. Below we’ll explain when you’re allowed to cancel an Uber Eats order, and what to do when you make that decision.

QUICK ANSWER To cancel an Uber Eats order, open the app and tap the receipt icon at the bottom. From there, select Cancel order at the bottom of the order tracking view, then hit Cancel order again to confirm. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Can you cancel an Uber Eats order?

Yes, but only if you act quickly. If you cancel before a restaurant accepts your order, you’re guaranteed a refund.

By the time a delivery person is sent for pickup, you’re probably out of luck. At that point the only way you’re likely to get a refund is if the order is wrong or missing something.

How to cancel an Uber Eats order To cancel an order: Open the Uber Eats app.

Tap the receipt icon in the bottom menu.

in the bottom menu. Select Cancel order at the bottom of the order tracking view.

at the bottom of the order tracking view. Tap Cancel order again to confirm. Read more: How to user the Uber app and hail your first ride

