How to cancel or pause your HelloFresh subscription
HelloFresh delivers excellent food, pre-measured and ready to cook. Their weekly menu choices offer enough variety and nutrition to eat with them all the time. But there are still a few different reasons why you might want to cancel or pause your HelloFresh subscription: a vacation, financial issues, or even just wanting to learn to shop for your own cooking, a culinary skill in itself. You might even just not care for the menu choices. So it’s to HelloFresh’s credit that they make it so easy to stop deliveries, temporarily or permanently. We’ll go over the quick and easy cancelation procedure below, in a way that’s easy to digest. (Sorry.)
QUICK ANSWER
To cancel your HelloFresh subscription, log into your account and click on your name in the upper right. Scroll down until you see the Status section. Click on Cancel Plan. Follow the prompt to confirm the cancellation.
JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS
How to cancel your HelloFresh subscription
- Log into your HelloFresh account.
- Your name will be in the upper right of the screen. Click on it, and then on Account Settings.
- Scroll down to the Status section and click on Cancel Plan. You will be asked to confirm the cancellation.
Due to the time it takes to prepare the meals, you have to cancel before 11:59 Pacific Standard Time, five days before your next delivery is due to arrive. Otherwise, you will receive one more week’s meals before your subscription ends.
How to pause your HelloFresh subscription
- Log into your account.
- Click on My Menu.
- Click on the delivery day of the week you want to cancel.
- Click on Skip Week.
FAQs
HelloFresh was started in 2011 in Berlin. It is now the largest meal-prep kit company in America.
According to their website, some but not all of the food they use is organic.
Not under their current structure, but you can choose to order more meals in your weekly delivery.
No, HelloFresh does not offer any gluten-free meals.
Although you can cancel your subscription at any time, HelloFresh is a subscription service. They do not offer individual purchases.