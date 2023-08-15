How to cancel or pause your HelloFresh subscription

HelloFresh delivers excellent food, pre-measured and ready to cook. Their weekly menu choices offer enough variety and nutrition to eat with them all the time. But there are still a few different reasons why you might want to cancel or pause your HelloFresh subscription: a vacation, financial issues, or even just wanting to learn to shop for your own cooking, a culinary skill in itself. You might even just not care for the menu choices. So it’s to HelloFresh’s credit that they make it so easy to stop deliveries, temporarily or permanently. We’ll go over the quick and easy cancelation procedure below, in a way that’s easy to digest. (Sorry.)