How to add a gift card to PayPal

Using PayPal makes it easy to buy things online once you’ve set it up, but what about those pre-paid gift cards you’ve got lying around? You can use them with PayPal, too; here’s how to add a gift card to it. Note that you can’t use retailer-specific gift cards. Only pre-paid cards from credit card companies like Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover will work.

QUICK ANSWER You can add a pre-paid Visa, Mastercard, American Express, or Discover gift card to your PayPal account after you log in by visiting Wallet > Link a debit or credit card > Link a card manually > Enter the info on the card > Click on Link Card. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to add gift cards to PayPal

Can you buy PayPal gift cards?

How to add gift cards to PayPal If you have a pre-paid Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, or similar gift card, you can add it to your PayPal account as a form of payment. Here’s how to do it:

Log in to your PayPal account and click Wallet head to your PayPal Wallet. Click on Link a debit or credit card. Choose Link a card manually if you’re asked if you want to link manually or through a bank. Enter the information on the pre-paid gift card into the form. Click on Link Card. After completing these steps, your pre-paid card should appear as a payment method in your PayPal account. If you encounter an error saying you can’t use your gift card because it lacks personal identifiers, there should be instructions to follow on your card to register it.

Can you buy PayPal gift cards? There is no PayPal gift card. You can use PayPal to send people virtual cards for other retailers, like eBay, but there’s no gift card for PayPal itself. However, there is a PayPal debit card. It works anywhere that accepts Mastercard and links with your PayPal balance. Like other debit cards, you can also earn rewards with the PayPal debit card

FAQs

Can I add the balance from other cards, like Starbucks or Target cards, to my PayPal? No, you can’t add the balance from retailer-specific gift cards to PayPal.

Is the PayPal debit card a gift card? No, the PayPal debit card is a standard debit card that links with your PayPal balance.

Does PayPal make physical gift cards? No, PayPal does not make physical gift cards.

Is PayPal safe? Yes, PayPal is safe, but you should not treat it as a replacement for a bank account. We have a guide covering PayPal’s safety systems in more depth.

Comments