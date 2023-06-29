You told us: You're still regularly using your phone's headphone jack

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

It’s tough to find a phone with a headphone jack in 2023, although the likes of ASUS and Sony still offer this feature on their high-end wares. We also still see this option on some budget phones.

ASUS recently shared user data with us, finding that 36.5% of Zenfone 9 users use the headphone port at least once a month. That got us wondering how many Android Authority readers still use the port. We posed this question a few days ago and here’s how you answered it.

How regularly do you use a phone headphone jack?

Results Almost 2,800 votes were counted in this poll, and 37.6% of respondents said they used their phone’s headphone jack every day. This was the single biggest pick in our poll.

Aside from the enthusiast nature of our audience, we’re also guessing that the survey and article attracted more proponents of the headphone jack than usual. But it’s still interesting to see this option winning out.

In second place was “my phone doesn’t have a headphone jack,” accruing 34.18% of the vote. We can understand this choice, as the best Android phones from the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus don’t offer the 3.5mm port. In fact, even cheap phones from these OEMs tend to ditch the option.

Rounding out the podium were the respondents who said they use the 3.5mm port “at least once a month” (21.77%). Finally, 6.41% of surveyed readers said their phone has a headphone jack but they never use it.

When we look at the poll results from another perspective, it shows that almost 60% of surveyed readers use their phone’s 3.5mm port at least once a month.

Comments