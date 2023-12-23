How much does Apple Music cost around the world?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Apple Music is one of the top Spotify alternatives for lovers of good songs and podcasts, especially the more iOS-inclined. But it isn’t a more affordable option — the Individual plan of both streaming services costs $10.99 per month in the US. What you might not know is that the monthly subscription price of Apple Music is different in every country, and those differences can be quite stark. We’ve looked into how much Apple Music costs around the world and whether you can take advantage of these disparities.

QUICK ANSWER The monthly cost of an Apple Music Individual plan in different countries ranges from $1.19 to $16.24. India is currently the cheapest place for the service, followed closely by Turkey and China. Denmark and Switzerland have the most expensive monthly plans in USD terms. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS In which countries is Apple Music the cheapest?

Can I use a VPN for Apple Music to save money?

We’ve looked into the price of Apple Music in 50 countries for the purpose of this comparison. The service is available in many other regions, but we’ve covered all of the major markets from every continent. We’re also fairly certain that we know the cheapest and most expensive countries for Apple Music.

We’ve only compared the cost of the Apple Music Individual plan in compiling this analysis. The reason is that every country has this plan, and it’s both the most common for subscribers and the most straightforward. If we started looking at Family or Student plans, 12-month deals, and so on, we’d be here all day. Besides, the price structures for each country are proportionate, so a country that is the cheapest for the Individual plan is likely to be amongst the cheapest for all other types of plan.

Check out how much Apple Music costs around the world in the table below. We looked up the price of the service in the local currency of each country and then converted it to the equivalent in USD on the date of publishing this article. We’ve also put them in order of cheapest to most expensive so that you can easily see how the deal in your country compares with others.

Rank

Country Cost p/m in USD Rank Country Cost p/m in USD

Rank

1

Country India

Cost p/m in USD $1.19

Rank 26

Country South Korea

Cost p/m in USD

$6.85

Rank

2

Country Turkey

Cost p/m in USD $1.37

Rank 27

Country Czechia

Cost p/m in USD

$7.39

Rank

3

Country China

Cost p/m in USD $1.55

Rank 28

Country Japan

Cost p/m in USD

$7.58

Rank

4

Country Egypt

Cost p/m in USD $1.78

Rank 29

Country Mexico

Cost p/m in USD

$7.60

Rank

5

Country Philippines

Cost p/m in USD $2.51

Rank 30

Country Hong Kong

Cost p/m in USD

$8.06

Rank

6

Country Vietnam

Cost p/m in USD $2.68

Rank 31

Country Portugal

Cost p/m in USD

$8.26

Rank

7

Country Chile

Cost p/m in USD $2.89

Rank 32

Country Canada

Cost p/m in USD

$8.27

Rank

8

Country Malaysia

Cost p/m in USD $3.63

Rank 33

Country Singapore

Cost p/m in USD

$8.29

Rank

9

Country Colombia

Cost p/m in USD $3.89

Rank 34

Country Australia

Cost p/m in USD

$8.83

Rank

10

Country Thailand

Cost p/m in USD $4.02

Rank 35

Country New Zealand

Cost p/m in USD

$10.70

Rank

11

Country Indonesia

Cost p/m in USD $4.20

Rank 36

Country United States

Cost p/m in USD

$10.99

Rank

12

Country Hungary

Cost p/m in USD $5.17

Rank 37

Country Sweden

Cost p/m in USD

$11.89

Rank

13

Country Taiwan

Cost p/m in USD $5.30

Rank 38

Country Austria

Cost p/m in USD

$12.12

Rank

14

Country Poland

Cost p/m in USD $5.59

Rank 39

Country Belgium

Cost p/m in USD

$12.12

Rank

15

Country Saudi Arabia

Cost p/m in USD $5.86

Rank 40

Country Germany

Cost p/m in USD

$12.12

Rank

16

Country United Arab Emirates

Cost p/m in USD $5.99

Rank 41

Country Spain

Cost p/m in USD

$12.12

Rank

17

Country Argentina

Cost p/m in USD $6.49

Rank 42

Country France

Cost p/m in USD

$12.12

Rank

18

Country Bolivia

Cost p/m in USD $6.49

Rank 43

Country Ireland

Cost p/m in USD

$12.12

Rank

19

Country Costa Rica

Cost p/m in USD $6.49

Rank 44

Country Italy

Cost p/m in USD

$12.12

Rank

20

Country Ecuador

Cost p/m in USD $6.49

Rank 45

Country Netherlands

Cost p/m in USD

$12.12

Rank

21

Country Peru

Cost p/m in USD $6.49

Rank 46

Country Finland

Cost p/m in USD

$13.22

Rank

22

Country Paraguay

Cost p/m in USD $6.49

Rank 47

Country Norway

Cost p/m in USD

$13.63

Rank

23

Country El Salvador

Cost p/m in USD $6.49

Rank 48

Country United Kingdom

Cost p/m in USD

$13.96

Rank

24

Country Uruguay

Cost p/m in USD $6.49

Rank 49

Country Denmark

Cost p/m in USD

$16.10

Rank

25

Country Jamaica

Cost p/m in USD $6.49

Rank 50

Country Switzerland

Cost p/m in USD

$16.24



India is the cheapest country in the world for an Apple Music Individual plan, with subscribers there paying the equivalent of just $1.19 per month. Turkey is the next cheapest at $1.37 per month, and then China at $1.55 per month. Spending power in each nation will be a major driver in determining this pricing — Apple will have considered the best way to maximize profit and so won’t want to price out the majority of interested customers. Many other market forces will also be at play. These will include exchange rate fluctuations since we’re comparing the price differences in US dollar terms.

Denmark and Switzerland are the countries that pay the most for Apple Music. Subscribers in both countries pay the equivalent of over $16 per month for the Individual plan, which is over $5 more than consumers in the United States.

VPNs have a number of great features. The encryption of your connection and the worldwide nodes mean that you can spoof your online location and make it appear that you’re in a different country. Those in the know about VPNs may be reading this post and already wondering if they could use a VPN to sign up for Apple Music in a different country and save a heap of cash.

We haven’t attempted this, but it may be theoretically possible. We suspect, however, it wouldn’t be as easy as just flicking on your VPN and signing up. Most streaming services have filters that attempt to detect which apparent IP addresses are coming from a VPN node, so you may fall at the first hurdle. But even being able to represent yourself in a different country may not be sufficient to sign up. Your payment method, such as the bank account you attempt to use for regular payments, may also need to be from the country in question.

Even if you think you’re able to use a VPN to sign up for Apple Music in a different country, we would advise against it. It’s possible that you could be breaking the law of that nation in some way, either via consumer laws or fraud. In any event, you’ll almost certainly be in violation of Apple Music’s terms and conditions. As and when you’re discovered, your account will likely be banned.

FAQs

Is Spotify cheaper than Apple Music? Spotify and Apple Music are roughly equivalent in price. The Individual plan for both is $10.99 in the USA, and the cost of Spotify around the world is broadly similar to Apple Music.

