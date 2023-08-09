David Imel / Android Authority

Bear with us here — while the answer to the question might initially seem obvious, it’s a little more complicated than you might think, since that 32-inch figure only applies across one dimension. If you’re planning to buy a TV, you’ll also have to consider weight, whether a box will fit into your car, and where a TV might realistically sit when it makes it back home. In our FAQ, we’ll also address some of the technical limitations of 32-inch sets.

How big is a 32-inch TV, really?

The 32-inch figure stems from a rough diagonal measurement of screen size from one corner to another. That’s the standard classification system for all TVs, since what shoppers care most about is of course how large images will appear.

We say “rough” because in practice, some 32-inch screens might be marginally smaller. This isn’t meant to be a scam — it’s just a lot easier to market “32” than “31.9” or some other hypothetical number. You won’t notice when you’re watching video, trust us.

The full dimensions of a TV are more complex, including length and width not just for the screen, but for the total product frame including bezels and the rear. Modern bezels are increasingly tiny — often a centimeter or less — but can still vary significantly. The thickest part of a TV is always the rear, where ports and internal components are housed. The depth of a 32-inch TV can run anywhere from less than 3 inches (like TCL’s 32-inch 3-Series) to over 8, depending on how advanced its technology is.

If complete dimensions legitimately matter to you, search for model specifications on a manufacturer’s website. Retail sites like Amazon should at least include overall height, width, and depth.

Note that most TVs also ship with legs or stands, and if you’re going to attach them, those can easily enlarge your footprint. You’ll probably have to track down leg/stand measurements separately.

How big is a 32-inch TV box? A typical box for a 32-inch TV is about 32 inches long, 26 inches wide, and 8 inches deep. That tends to be significantly larger than the TV itself, but this is necessary to accommodate things like cables, manuals, legs/stands, and above all packing material. Glass is fragile, after all.

You should have no problems fitting a box in the vast majority of cars. Even if dimensions prove slightly larger, you should be fine, though you may have to drop your seats down in some cases.

How much does a 32-inch TV weigh? This stat is a lot harder to narrow down, especially since technological evolution is constantly driving numbers downwards. Some modern 32-inch TVs are less than 10lbs (about 4.5kg) without any legs or stands, but they can easily be 25 pounds or more.

The older a TV, the heavier it’s likely to be. CRT TVs from the ’80s and ’90s were so bulky that lifting one sometimes required help, even at 32 inches.

Is it big enough for your living room?

Amazon

Yes, if you’re not picky or you plan to sit just a few feet away.

If you’ve got the budget, we strongly recommend choosing a set over 40 inches, preferably over 50. A 32-inch screen isn’t terribly immersive unless you’re very close, and many sub-40 TVs lack support for 1080p resolution, much less formats like 4K or HDR. You’ll also be hard-pressed to find a sub-40 TV with advanced panel technologies like OLED or mini-LED, which improve contrast and colors.

A 32-inch set is best suited to places like your kitchen, office, bedroom, or home gym. These are places where space is at a premium, and where viewing is more likely to be casual. Watching 2001: A Space Odyssey is going to be a lot more dramatic on a 50-inch screen.

FAQs

Can a 32-inch TV be 1080p? Yes, and in fact some sets below that size support the resolution, such as Vizio’s D-Series. Many 32-inch TVs are limited to 720p however, since it saves money and it’s often hard to notice the extra detail in 1080p below 40 inches.

Can a 32-inch TV be used as a monitor? Yes, although it’s not ideal. 1080p resolution can make some interface text fuzzy or pixelated, and we’d skip 720p TVs completely. You’ll want a set with a 120Hz refresh rate or better if you plan to do any gaming. For these reasons it’s probably best to buy a dedicated PC monitor, no matter if it’s smaller. You’ll get more out of a 24- or 27-inch 1440p display than you will a 32-inch 1080p TV.

Can a 32-inch TV fit in a suitcase? In theory, but unless you’re driving, transporting a TV this way is probably a terrible idea. For flights you’ll not only have to check the suitcase, but fill it with industrial-strength packing material for the TV to have a hope of arriving intact. Some airlines may have additional fees or restrictions.

