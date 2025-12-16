Deal: This super thin power strip is only $16.13 right now!

Power is essential, and I don’t know what it is with houses these days, but none have enough outlets! Get yourself some extra ones without adding too much bulk with something like the HOPOW Power Strip Surge Protector, which is a great option and is currently discounted to just $16.13. Buy the HOPOW Power Strip Surge Protector for just $16.13 ($9.86 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. We’re specifically referring to the model with a 6ft extension cord.

Although it comes from a relatively unknown brand, the HOPOW Power Strip Surge Protector has garnered widespread approval, earning a 4.8-star rating on Amazon. It’s also a very unique power strip, offering one of the slimmest profiles we’ve seen at 0.33in in thickness.

Don’t mistake its thinness for lack of functionality, though. This thing comes with a total of 23 ports! These include 19 AC outlets, two USB-C ports, and two USB-A connections.

The power output is rated for 1,875W, and the system comes with 2,100J of power surge protection for peace of mind.

You really can’t go wrong with this power strip if you need to really expand your outlet selection. It’s also so thin that it will hide away anywhere, and it will look good even if you have to look at it. What’s best, the price is very accessible!

