The HONOR V Purse is now a commercial phone, but you should wait for the V2

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR HONOR has launched the V Purse as a commercial device in China.

The new foldable phone packs some mid-range specifications, such as a Snapdragon 778G chip.

The V Purse has a starting price of ~$823.

HONOR revealed the V Purse foldable phone at IFA 2023, claiming it was a concept phone. Well, the company has now launched the device in China as a commercial product.

The HONOR V Purse indeed brings to mind devices like the HUAWEI Mate XS, packing an out-folding design instead of the more conventional in-folding form factor. This device measures 8.6mm thin when folded and 4.3mm when unfurled, according to the company. It also weighs in at 214 grams.

HONOR says you can also expect a 7.71-inch 90Hz folding OLED screen here (2,348 x 2,016). This translates into a 6.45-inch smartphone screen. We do wonder about durability over time owing to the exposed folding display. But the company says the screen has achieved a five-star rating for impact resistance from the SGS body.

Mid-range horsepower for a foldable

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

Oddly enough, HONOR’s foldable uses a mid-range Snapdragon 778G processor instead of flagship-level silicon. For what it’s worth, the Snapdragon 778G first launched way back in 2021. It’s unclear why the smartphone brand chose this chipset but we’re guessing this decision was due to cost and heating concerns in the slim body.

Other noteworthy specs include a 4,500mAh battery with ~35W wired charging, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB or 512GB of storage. The V Purse also packs a dual rear camera system, consisting of a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide lens (no telephoto lens here). Otherwise, an 8MP camera is available on the folding screen for selfies.

HONOR is indeed leaning into wearing the phone as a purse, touting a variety of optional physical straps so you can carry the phone around as a fashion accessory. This is in addition to wallpapers and live wallpapers that offer purse-like patterns.

HONOR V Purse pricing and availability

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The HONOR V Purse goes on sale in China on September 26. The device starts at 5,999 yuan (~$823) for the 16GB/256GB variant, while the 16GB/512GB model will set you back 6,599 yuan (~$905).

We’ve asked HONOR about global availability and a representative suggested to Android Authority that the device will land in Europe next year. We nevertheless hope the company prioritizes the Magic V2’s global release as that looks like the more well-rounded foldable phone. The V2 brings a more powerful processor, a more flexible camera system, faster charging, and a bigger battery.

Comments