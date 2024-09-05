This new laptop has a detachable webcam because why not?

TL;DR HONOR has launched the MagicBook Art 14 laptop at IFA 2024, featuring a detachable, magnetic webcam.

The company also launched a new smartwatch and tablet at its event.

HONOR just launched the Magic V3 foldable phone in global markets, but it had a few more announcements up its sleeve at IFA 2024. Perhaps the most eye-catching product is the HONOR MagicBook Art 14.

The new Windows laptop has a screen with impressively thin bezels. In fact, HONOR touts a 97% screen/body ratio. This is possible thanks to a unique camera setup, which eschews a traditional webcam in favor of a 1080p camera that magnetically sticks to the top of the lid.

When not in use, this magnetic camera is stowed away in a port on the side of the laptop. Otherwise, you can attach the camera so that it either faces you (for video calls and selfies) or faces rearwards if you’d like to take a photo of something or scan a QR code. It’s certainly an improvement in theory over the keyboard-mounted webcam seen on older HUAWEI laptops, informally dubbed the “nostril cam.”

Nevertheless, it’s unclear whether HONOR will sell this camera separately in the event you lose yours. The company reassured journalists during a briefing that the magnetic connection was strong and that the PC would notify users when the camera was attached and detached. Still, we hope the company is working on a Find My Device solution of sorts.

The rest of the MagicBook Art 14 is pretty slick otherwise. It features a 14.6-inch 3:2 OLED touchscreen (3.1K, 120Hz, 700 nits peak brightness), an Intel Core Ultra 5 or Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB or 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and six speakers.

Other notable features include a 60Wh battery, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, two USB-C ports (one Thunderbolt 4), a USB-A port (3.2 Gen 1), an HDMI 2.1 output, a 3.5mm jack, and a fingerprint scanner in the power button.

Unfortunately, HONOR didn’t disclose pricing or availability details.

HONOR Watch 5

On the hunt for a new smartwatch? HONOR also launched the new Watch 5 at IFA, once again bringing an Apple Watch-inspired design to the table. This similarity extends to the rotating button on the side of the watch.

In any event, the new smartwatch doesn’t run Wear OS, which is a bummer if you’re looking for a watch with a robust ecosystem of apps and features. The upside is that HONOR claims up to 15 days of juice from the 480mAh battery. Other hardware features include an aluminum body, a 1.85-inch OLED screen (1,000 nits peak brightness), and 5ATM and IP68 ratings.

HONOR’s watch also brings over 400 watch faces, more precise GPS tracking, so-called Scenario Service Cards for quick access to certain functions (e.g. weather updates and reminders), heart-rate tracking, SpO2 tracking, stress monitoring, and sleep tracking.

The company didn’t reveal pricing or availability details for the new smartwatch.

HONOR MagicPad 2

The final product announced at HONOR’s IFA 2024 event is the MagicPad 2 tablet. This might be up your alley if you’re looking for a powerful Android tablet for work and play. It has a powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, so it should be able to handle demanding games and other complex tasks without breaking a sweat.

HONOR’s slate also offers a 12.3-inch 144Hz OLED screen, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of fixed storage, and a 10,050mAh battery with 66W wired charging. Other notable features include spatial audio support, a 13MP rear camera, a 9MP selfie shooter, and Magic OS 8.0 atop Android 14.

HONOR says the MagicPad 2 will retail for €599 (~$665) in Europe.

