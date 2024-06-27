HONOR wants to be like Apple and make its next phone even thinner

HONOR

The company plans to make the V3 even thinner than the V2.

When HONOR released the Magic V2 last year, it set the standard for the thinnest foldable phone in the world. Despite setting the record, the firm is not resting on its laurels. The phone maker is aiming to make its next foldable Android phone even thinner.

This week, HONOR shared a teaser for its upcoming Magic V3 smartphone on Weibo. In the post, the company asks the question, “Can folding screens be thinner and lighter?” It then mentions that since the Magic V2 launched, the V2 has remained the title holder of the thinnest foldable, measuring 9.9mm.

At the end of the post, HONOR says that the Magic V3 will challenge the “new height of folding and thinness.” This is followed by side-by-side images that compare the thickness of the Magic V2 to the upcoming V3.

The teaser image of the Magic V3 shows a phone that looks razor-thin, even compared to a normal slab phone. Unfortunately, HONOR doesn’t reveal how thick the phone actually is. But looking at the V3 side-by-side with the V2, you can see the difference.

HONOR’s obsession with being the thinnest foldable on the market sounds a lot like what Apple is aiming to do with its own devices. A report from earlier this month mentioned that Apple wants to go back to making its devices as thin as possible. It reportedly wants the iPhone 17 to be “significantly thinner” than before.

