Galaxy Z what? HONOR says there's no real foldable phone competition

HONOR just launched the Magic V3 globally in Berlin today as part of IFA 2024 , and it’s the thinnest foldable phone in the world. The company spent its launch event comparing the new device to Apple’s iPhones instead of other foldable phones. And it turns out there’s a reason why the Chinese manufacturer was making this comparison.

HONOR CEO George Zhao told journalists that the company only compared the Magic V3 to the iPhone during its launch event because there was “no real competitor” when it came to foldable phones.

To be frank, today I don’t find any foldable phone can compete with the HONOR Magic V3. There’s no real competitor in the foldable category. So we are looking for our main competitor in the bar phone category. So I think the best bar phones are the Samsung Galaxy S and the iPhone. So we want to remind iPhone users to check the reviews of the HONOR Magic V3, and maybe they can find a new choice.

That’s a strong statement from HONOR, and it’s hard to argue when you look at hardware alone. Last year’s Magic V2 was still thinner than newly released foldable phones like the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. The Magic V3 has an even thinner design than its rivals while offering faster wired/wireless charging, a bigger battery, more base storage, and better camera hardware.