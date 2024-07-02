The sequel to 2023's most exciting foldable is coming next week

TL;DR HONOR has revealed that the Magic V3 foldable will launch on July 12.

The foldable will be joined by the Magic Vs3, the MagicPad 2, and the MagicBook Art 14.

There’s no word on a global launch just yet.

The HONOR Magic V2 was definitely in the running for the most exciting foldable phone of 2023, although it took way longer than expected to launch in global markets. Now, HONOR has announced a launch date for a follow-up device.

HONOR CEO George Zhao confirmed on Weibo that the HONOR Magic V3 would be launched in China on July 12. The invite image (seen above) also shows what appears to be an unfolded Magic V3, suggesting another ultra-thin foldable. In fact, the company previously teased that the new phone will be even thinner. That would be a notable achievement in light of the Magic V2’s 9.9mm thickness.

Zhao’s image also mentioned that the HONOR Magic Vs3, MagicPad 2 tablet, and MagicBook Art 14 PC would debut at the event. We’re guessing the Magic Vs3 will be a cheaper take on the Magic V3, much like the Vs2 was a slightly downgraded V2.

In any event, HONOR dropped the ball by launching the Magic V2 globally some eight months after the Chinese launch. We’ve asked the manufacturer about a global Magic V3 launch and will update the article if/when it gets back to us. Either way, we really hope HONOR narrows the gap between the Chinese and global launches.

