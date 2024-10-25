This Android skin has an AI that can order coffee and manage subscriptions

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR HONOR has announced its Magic OS 9.0 Android skin in China.

The new software brings an AI agent that can execute over 900 tasks using a simple command.

Phones in China will get Magic OS 9.0 from next month.

HONOR’s Magic OS software isn’t exactly our top Android skin, but it still offers plenty of features. Now, the Chinese manufacturer has launched the Android 15-based Magic OS 9.0 skin in its home market, and it brings a ton of AI features.

HONOR says this latest software introduces the MagicLM family of AI models, which supports text, speech, audio, visuals, and more. The company specifically singled out a three-billion-parameter on-device AI model as part of the MagicLM suite, saying it will support mid-range and premium phones. Otherwise, HONOR says its cloud-based AI models will run across the “full range” of its portfolio. It’s unclear which features are on-device and which features require the cloud, though.

An AI agent for HONOR phones

HONOR teased an AI agent at the Snapdragon 8 Elite launch earlier this week, and it’s now fully revealed this upgraded experience. The company said it’s turned its existing YoYo smart assistant into an AI agent, supporting natural language understanding, computer vision, user habit learning and “scenario perception,” intention recognition and decision-making smarts, and “in-app and cross-app” operation. What does that mean in practice, though?

The smartphone maker says the upgraded YoYo tool can understand user needs and independently operate to accomplish the user’s goals. HONOR gave the example of ordering a latte with a simple command. YoYo is able to open the user’s favorite food delivery app, figure out their preferred coffee shop, automatically place the order, and then verify the payment with the user.

HONOR says its AI agent can automatically execute 900 tasks with a command, such as the aforementioned coffee delivery, managing subscription auto-renewal, tasks related to permissions and notifications, converting documents, and filling out forms. We’ve asked HONOR whether this AI agent will be available in global markets and will update the article accordingly.

Magic Portal and Magic Capsule improvements The new Android software also delivers upgrades to the firm’s Magic Portal and Magic Capsule capabilities. The former currently allows users to seamlessly share text and images between apps by dragging and dropping, but it now better understands semantic context.

Magic Portal also offers Circle to Search-style functionality. This lets you use your knuckle to circle content, with Magic Portal then recommending suitable apps for said content (e.g. offering a calendar app if you circle text containing an event name, date, and time). It’s worth noting, though, that Circle to Search is already available on global HONOR handsets.

Meanwhile, Magic Capsule is HONOR’s Dynamic Island clone, and it now supports more scenarios. This includes flights, cab services, takeaways, movie playback, train service, and more.

AI for photos and productivity We’ve seen loads of AI-related features for photos in the last couple of years, and HONOR is hopping on this bandwagon too. The company’s gallery app now supports object erasing, “face restoration,” and AI image expansion functionality.

The company is also joining rivals in offering a smattering of productivity-focused AI tools. This includes an AI Meetings feature (transcribe meetings, identify speakers, and provide meeting summaries), AI Docs functionality for writing assistance, and AI Translate for real-time translation.

HONOR Magic OS 9.0 roadmap

Weibo/HONOR Mobile

HONOR’s new software also brings previously showcased deepfake detection technology, upgraded MagicRing cross-device capabilities, and a Magic Personalization suite of system customization tools.

What about supported devices, though? HONOR has posted a roadmap on Weibo (see the machine-translated version above), and it turns out many 2023 and 2024 flagships, such as the Magic V3 and Magic 6 Pro, will get the software next month. However, the roadmap also confirms that plenty of older budget devices will eventually get the upgrade by March 2025.

It’s worth noting that this roadmap is only for China right now and the global roadmap will likely differ. But this still gives us a solid idea of what to expect when the global version of Magic OS 9.0 is released.

