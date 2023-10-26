This Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phone will let you open apps with your eyes

Honor

TL;DR HONOR has announced that the Magic 6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform.

The phone will feature a unique eye-tracking function that’ll allow users to open apps just by looking at them.

Qualcomm is hosting the Snapdragon Summit this week, and as usual, smartphone makers are also present at the event to tease their upcoming flagship launches. HONOR is one of the companies that has announced plans for a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered phone.

The HONOR Magic 6 will not only carry the latest and greatest Qualcomm chip, but it also promises some curious new tech. One of its unique features will allow users to open apps with their eyes. HONOR calls it Magic Capsule and defines the feature as “eye-tracking based multimodal interaction.”

The demo video for Magic Capsule shows that the HONOR Magic 6 will feature an iPhone-like Dynamic Island. If you stare long enough at the app snippet running in the capsule, it’ll expand out into the full-screen version of the app.

Unfortunately, HONOR didn’t go into specifics of everything users will be able to do with Magic Capsule. However, it did reveal some other interesting features of the Magic 6.

Thanks to the on-device AI prowess of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the Magic6 will feature a new assistant called YOYO. The digital helper will gain its powers from an on-device Large Language Model (LLM) similar to Google Bard.

Users will be able to give command prompts to YOYO to create short videos featuring photos and footage stored on their devices. Users will be able to further personalize these videos with additional prompts. Honestly, this feature sounds a lot like the new Highlight Video feature in Google Photos, but we’ll have to wait and see if it works differently when the phone launches.

HONOR hasn’t put a date down for the global launch of the Magic 6, but it’ll be interesting to see how the new features of the phone come together, especially the bit about eye tracking.

