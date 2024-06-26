HONOR takes aim at deepfakes and eye fatigue with new AI features

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR HONOR has debuted two new on-device AI features for smartphones.

One of the features simulates defocus glasses to protect the user’s eyesight.

The other feature can detect deepfakes when holding a video call.

Today, consumer electronics maker HONOR announced two new AI features for smartphones. The company has been working on a feature to protect eye health and another to detect deepfakes.

During MWC Shanghai, HONOR showcased some of its latest AI innovations: AI Defocus Eye Protection and AI Deepfake Detection. According to HONOR, both features were made to run with on-device AI.

HONOR

AI Defocus Eye Protection is said to work similarly to how defocus glasses work. The AI tool is able to make the display intentionally induce controlled defocus in the user’s peripheral visual field. As a result, the user is able to maintain clear central vision and receive visual relief as if they were wearing defocus glasses. According to the company, its AI feature can decrease transient myopia by 13 degrees on average after reading for 25 minutes.

As for the AI Deepfake Detection feature, this tool was developed to help users prevent fraud and detect digitally manipulated content during video calls. This tool spots deepfakes by analyzing frame-by-frame information such as eye contact, lighting, image clarity, and video playback. If it detects any flaws, the user will see a popup that warns them that they may be talking with someone trying to scam them.

HONOR says that AI Deepfake Detection was trained on a large dataset of videos and images related to online scams. However, it doesn’t reveal where it got this content from to train its AI.

The company did not say when it plans to roll these tools out. Overall, these are interesting AI features that Google, Samsung, and others might want to consider adopting.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments