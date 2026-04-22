HONOR's new phones are gunning hard for the Galaxy S25 FE

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR HONOR has launched the HONOR 600 and HONOR 600 Pro phones.

The Pro model has a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 50MP 3.5x periscope camera, and wireless charging.

The two phones also share a 6.57-inch OLED screen, 80W wired charging, a big battery, and a 200MP main camera.

HONOR has offered its number series of mid-range Android phones for a few years now, offering decent bang for your buck in global markets. Now, the company has launched the HONOR 600 series, and it’s taking aim at upper mid-range devices like the Galaxy S25 FE.

The series consists of the HONOR 600 and HONOR 600 Pro, and the two phones have many features in common. Expect a 6.57-inch 120Hz OLED screen (8,000 nits of admittedly peak brightness, 3,840Hz PWM dimming), 80W wired charging, a 200MP 1/1.4-inch main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, a matte metal frame, and IP68/69/69K ratings.

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The HONOR 400 phones debuted AI Image-to-Video tech, which lets you turn your photos into short videos. This time, the HONOR 600 range brings AI Image-to-Video 2.0. The firm says its new tech lets you combine up to three images into a 3-5 second AI-generated video.

What makes the HONOR 600 Pro stand out?

Supplied by HONOR

What about the differences between the two phones? The first major difference is the chipset, as the HONOR 600 gets a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor while the HONOR 600 Pro gets a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. You shouldn’t have to worry about everyday performance with either device, although the flagship chip will likely be the better choice for future demanding workloads.

Otherwise, HONOR says both phones have a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. The manufacturer says you can expect a 6,400mAh battery in Europe, but it’s unclear whether this downgrade applies to both phones or only the standard model. The Pro model also gains 50W wireless charging, while the vanilla device skips wireless top-ups altogether.

Are you still interested in upper mid-range phones in 2026? 3 votes Yes, absolutely 100 % No, I'm sticking with proper mid-rangers 0 % No, I'm sticking with full-blown flagships 0 %

There are also differences in the camera experience. Both phones indeed offer the same main and ultrawide camera, but the HONOR 600 Pro also has a 50MP 3.5x periscope telephoto shooter. Meanwhile, the standard variant skips a telephoto camera altogether. It’s also worth noting that HONOR claims CIPA 6.0 stabilization for the standard phone’s main camera but CIPA 6.5 stabilization for the Pro model’s primary shooter. Both phones have a 50MP selfie camera.

HONOR hasn’t revealed EU or UK pricing as of writing, although it said the standard model would likely cost €500 to €550 (~$587 to ~$646). The firm has revealed details for Malaysia, and the HONOR 600 starts at 2,599 Malaysian ringgits (~$657) for the 12GB/512GB model. However, markets like Saudi Arabia also have 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB options. Meanwhile, the HONOR 600 Pro starts at 3,099 Malaysian ringgits (~$784) for the 12GB/256GB option.

Either way, HONOR has been heavily pushing the standard HONOR 600 to media as a Galaxy S25 FE rival. It has a more modern screen, a more capable main camera, a better IP rating, a bigger battery, and faster wired charging than Samsung’s phone. However, the S25 FE offers a few features that are missing from HONOR’s handset, such as wireless charging and a tele camera. Samsung’s phone also ships with older flagship silicon that should still take the fight to the HONOR 600’s new mid-range chip.

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