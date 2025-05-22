Forgot to turn on Live Photo? These new phones can generate one using AI

HONOR

TL;DR The new HONOR 400 series includes two premium mid-range phones featuring impressive hardware and software features.

Both models feature 200MP cameras, large 5,300mAh silicon-carbon batteries, and bright, high refresh rate displays.

The HONOR 400 and HONOR 400 Pro will be available in the UK today, starting at £399.99 and £699.99, respectively.

HONOR has lifted the covers off two new premium mid-range phones featuring impressive hardware typically found in flagship devices. The HONOR 400 series phones sport 200MP main cameras, large silicon-carbon batteries with fast charging capabilities, capable processors, top-notch high refresh rate displays, and much more, despite being priced lower than recent flagships from competing brands.

The base HONOR 400, which starts at £399.99 (~$536), packs a 6.55-inch flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 5,000 nits of peak brightness, 3,840Hz PWM Dimming, and a 2736×1264 resolution. It features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip at its core, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Along with the 200MP primary camera, the device features a 12MP ultrawide shooter that pulls double duty for macro shots and a 50MP selfie camera. HONOR has also equipped the phone with a massive 5,300mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 66W wired fast charging, 8GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

The more premium HONOR 400 Pro starts at £699.99 (~$930), and it’s better than the base model on almost all fronts. It has a larger 6.7-inch quad-curved display that refreshes at 120Hz, has a peak brightness of 5,000 nits, a 2800×1280 resolution, and 3,840Hz PWM Dimming. Instead of a Snapdragon 7 series chip, the Pro model features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The HONOR 400 Pro features the same 200MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, and 50MP selfie cameras as the base model, but it has an additional 50MP 3x optical zoom telephoto shooter. The phone also has the same 5,300mAh silicon-carbon battery, but it supports wired fast charging at 100W and wireless fast charging at 50W.

In terms of software, both models run HONOR’s MagicOS 9 skin based on Android 15, which is chock-full of AI features. In addition to Gemini, Gemini Live, and Circle to Search support, the HONOR 400 series features AI deepfake detection, AI live translation, AI writing tools, and an impressive AI image-to-video feature that can turn your stills into a live photo. HONOR has also committed to offering six years of OS and security updates for the devices.

The HONOR 400 series will go on sale in the UK starting today. You can purchase the base model in Desert Gold, Lunar Gray, and Midnight Black colorways, while the Pro model will be available in Lunar Gray and Midnight Black options.

What do you think of the new HONOR 400 series devices? Let us know in the comments.

