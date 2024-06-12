HONOR launches 200 series in Europe, brings Pro version to region for first time

TL;DR HONOR is launching the 200 series in Europe.

The Pro version will be arriving in the region for the first time.

The base model and Pro will be available for £499 / €599 and £699 / €799, respectively.

The HONOR 200 series already debuted in China, but now the Android handset maker is launching the series in Europe. For the first time ever, the company also plans to bring the Pro version to this market.

Today, HONOR held an event in Paris, France to announce the rollout of the 200 series in Europe. The 200 series hangs its hat on photography, and to emphasize this, the company has partnered with Studio Harcourt — a Parisian portrait photography house — to show off what the 200 Pro is capable of.

In the gallery above, you can see some of the photos that were taken by the 200 Pro in collaboration with Studio Harcourt. “While a studio-quality portrait has been out of reach for many until now, the HONOR 200 Series sets a new standard in smartphone portrait photography, putting a professional studio in your pocket,” said Tony Ran, President of HONOR Europe.

HONOR’s 200 Pro features a 50MP ƒ/1.9 main camera, which includes a Super Dynamic H9000 sensor for balancing light and shadow. This lens also supports 4-in-1 pixel binning technology with a pixel size of 2.4μm. Additionally, you get a 50MP ƒ/2.4 telephoto shooter, 12MP ƒ/2.2 ultrawide, and a 50MP selfie camera.

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

The company further enhances the phone’s camera shots with its AI-enhanced portrait engine. Along with that, the main camera is said to support an upgraded RAW Domain algorithm to manage exposure in bright areas and preserve details in darker scenarios.

The cameras aren’t the only thing going for the 200 Pro, however. This handset features a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display that’s capable of reaching a peak brightness of 4,000 nits. You can also expect a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 5,200mAh battery, 100W wired charging, 66W wireless charging, and 12GB of RAM with 512GB of storage.

The new phone also comes with Magic OS 8.0 — HONOR’s Android 14 skin — out of the box. This OS includes some handy features like Magic Capsule, Air Gesture, and more.

What about the standard model? The base-level HONOR 200 is also a capable smartphone; it just makes a few compromises to reach a lower price point. For example, the processor you’ll find in this model is a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. It also has a slightly smaller 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen and lacks wireless charging.

However, that’s mostly all you’ll lose out on if you opt for the vanilla model. You’ll still get the same battery, AI camera features, peak brightness, and more. There’s a slight difference in the rear cameras, with the main camera being a 50MP shooter with an aperture of ƒ/1.95. Meanwhile, the RAM and storage start at 8GB/256GB, but you’ll also have the option to pick up a 12GB/256GB or 12GB/512GB variant.

How to get the HONOR 200 series Both the 200 and the 200 Pro will be available in three colors. The Pro will come in Ocean Cyan, Moonlight White, and black, while the base model can be had in Ocean Cyan, Moonlight White, and black. You’ll be able to order the HONOR 200 on the company’s website for £499 (~$642) in the UK and €599 (~$650) in EU territories. Meanwhile, the Pro model will cost £699 (~$898) in the UK and €799 (~$866) in EU territories. Pre-orders will be available at major retailers on June 21, with general sale to start on June 26.

When you buy the Pro, customers will also get a free Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8. Customers who buy the vanilla model will instead get a free JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi.

