Honkai: Star Rail - Character Ascension and how it works

Honkai: Star Rail is a gacha, and leveling up your characters is important, just like any gacha. Honkai: Star Rail has a process for this called Character Ascension. Basically, you max out a character’s level. You then use the Ascension function to increase their max level so you can continue leveling them up. It helps keep characters relevant a lot longer than most gachas, which we appreciate. Here’s everything you need to know about Character Ascension.

What is Character Ascension?

How to Ascend a character

Where to find Ascension materials

What is Character Ascension?

Character Ascension essentially lets you upgrade your characters beyond their base limits. For example, at the start of the game, your main character can only go to level 20. Once you Ascend them, their maximum level goes up to 30. You can repeat this process a few more times, and it helps your characters remain relevant even after the game ramps up in difficulty.

This is not the only mechanic like this in Honkai: Star Rail. Light Cones can also be upgraded to increase their max levels as well, but we’ll cover that in another tutorial.

How to Ascend a character

There are a few prerequisites before you can Ascend. We’ll list them below. You must be at the requisite Trailblaze Level. For example, to go from level 20 to level 30, you need to be at Trailblaze Level 15.

You’ll need some upgrade materials. Not every character has the same upgrade material, but there are only a few different types. Once you have accomplished the above things, here’s how you Ascend a character. Open the character menu and choose the character you want to Ascend.

If it’s not already there, click Details on the left side.

on the left side. Click the Ascend button. Then click the Ascend button again.

button. Then click the button again. Your character will Ascend, increasing their level cap by ten levels. That’s all there is to it. The hard part is getting your Trailblaze Level up high enough to perform the action, as grinding Trailblaze levels can take some time.

Where to find Ascension materials

Upgrade materials are pretty easy to find in Honkai: Star Rail. We linked a tutorial there, but here’s a quick and dirty method to find them. Open the character menu and choose the character who needs the materials.

Click Ascend once to open the Ascend menu.

once to open the Ascend menu. Click on the material in the bottom right corner.

It’ll open a card, scroll down on the card to find the places where you can find the material.

Click on the source of your choice to open the map so you can fast travel there immediately. That’s it. Happy hunting!

