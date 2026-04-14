The best Hohem mobile gimbals drop to record-low prices!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

All of these offers are available from Amazon. When available in different colors, the discounts apply to all versions.

Hohem iSteady V3 Gimbal

Hohem iSteady V3 Gimbal Stabilizer Hohem iSteady V3 Gimbal Stabilizer AI-powered tracking Equipped with its own object detection and tracking system, the Hohem iSteady V3 smartphone gimbal offers 3-axis stabilization and an AI-powered tracker that includes a multi-color light. Get up to 13 hours of battery life, and support for landscape and portrait orientation in this handy unit that folds down for easy transport. See price at Amazon Save $29.01

The Hohem iSteady V3 is on sale for only $99.99 right now. It’s nowhere near the cheapest gimbals around, but you’ll quickly realize it is quite the steal once you look at the features.

This is a 3-axis stabilizer with most of the coolest features you’ll find in high-end models. It has a magnetic AI tracker, making it a good solution for solo content creators who want the gimbal to follow them as they move. It also features a really convenient extendable rod, so you can use it as a selfie stick.

The area with the controls and buttons can actually be removed and used as a remote, too. And you don’t have to hold it all the time, as the box comes with a detachable tripod base.

The AI tracking unit also has a fill light, so you can even shoot in dark environments. By the way, the tracker can work on its own, meaning it doesn’t need an app to operate. This also gives you the freedom to pick whichever camera app you prefer.

Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra Gimbal

The Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra is pretty much the upgraded version of the model right above. It adds 360-degree infinite panning, so there are no limits on how far it can move side to side.

Of course, it also comes with a detachable remote, but this one also has a touchscreen. This can help you both control the gimbal and get a nice preview of the image, even when you are farther away from the phone. The AI tracker also includes a fill light.

It’s still a 3-axis stabilizer, so it will smooth out videos in most circumstances. And you still get the built-in extension rod and an included tripod.

The motors are stronger, so the gimbal can carry up to 400g of payload, as opposed to the V3’s 300g. The performance and tracking speed will also improve, and the fill light is slightly stronger.

Hohem iSteady M7 Gimbal

If you want Hohem’s best mobile gimbal, this is it. The iSteady M7makes several upgrades. For starters, the detachable remote features a large 1.4-inch controller, allowing you to control the gimbal from 10 meters away and take a glance at a preview of the image.

The magnetic AI tracker offers superior precision and enhanced AI resolution, making it better at tracking. It also includes 360-degree panning. The battery life is extended to 12 hours, and you can even use reverse charging to power up your mobile device.

This one also has an extendable rod. The fill light features 360RGB lighting so you can adjust the lighting to your preference. Additionally, the payload has been increased to 1.1lbs, so it can carry any phone. Are you ready to record the action? Catch these deals while they are available. Hohem tells us they should end on April 26th.

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