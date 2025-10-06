A major brand is teasing a 'hybrid phone' and we have questions

HMD Global

TL;DR HMD has teased the arrival of a so-called “hybrid phone,” called the HMD Touch 4G.

Leaked images and a video suggest that this is a feature phone with a touchscreen.

This wouldn’t be the first feature phone with a touch-enabled display, but

HMD is no stranger to feature phones, as it’s offered dirt-cheap feature phones and KaiOS-powered smart feature phones over the years. However, the company has started to tease the HMD Touch 4G, which it claims is a “hybrid phone.”

HMD has teased the arrival of “India’s first-ever hybrid phone” on its social platforms. So what does that actually mean? Well, tipster smashx_60 has posted images of the device on Twitter, revealing a small phone with a touchscreen. It also seems like the device isn’t actually running Android.

The images show a design that evokes the Nokia N9, albeit in a much smaller form factor. However, the back of the phone has a circular camera housing that hosts a solitary rear camera and flash. The phone also has a 3.5mm port, an extra button at the top, and a solitary face button (presumably a home key).

The tipster has also posted more images, revealing a 3.2-inch touchscreen, a selfie camera with support for video calls, and a couple of bundled extras (fast charger and case).

What about the operating system, though? A purported hands-on by Hikari Calyx suggests we’re looking at a feature phone OS with a Symbian-like skin. HMD has previously used the Series 30+ and Mocor OS platforms on earlier feature phones, featuring a Symbian-like UI. In other words, don’t expect support for Android apps and some Google services. In fact, this platform seems more rudimentary than even KaiOS.

I’m not sure if this is the first time we’ve seen a proper feature phone with a touchscreen. Nevertheless, this would certainly be an interesting take on feature phones in 2025. HMD is expected to launch the device later this week, so we’ll learn more details very soon.

