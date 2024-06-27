HMD hasn't launched its Nokia Lumia clone yet, but a sequel just leaked

@smashx_60

TL;DR A leak may have revealed a second HMD Skyline phone in the works.

The leak claims this new smartphone is called the HMD Skyline G2.

HMD reportedly wants this phone to appeal to photographers.

Nokia maker HMD Global is hard at work expanding its line of HMD-branded handsets. A couple of weeks ago, a leak revealed one of the company’s upcoming Android smartphones could be a Nokia Lumia-inspired device called the HMD Skyline. But the HMD Skyline may not be the only Skyline currently in development, according to a new leak.

On X (formerly Twitter), a tipster who goes by @smashx_60 has been leaking an avalanche of HMD-related information. One of the tipster’s latest leaks reveals that HMD may be working on a second Skyline phone called the HMD Skyline G2.

It’s unclear if this second device is meant to be a successor to the other Skyline that leaked or something else. If it is a sequel, then it will take some time before this one launches since the first one hasn’t even been released yet.

Similar to the first leaked handset, the G2 will reportedly have a triple-camera setup. The camera details are said to still be up in the air, but the tipster offers these potential specs. They also mention that HMD wants the G2 to appeal to photographers.

Not yet concluded for Skyline G2, And we still have a long time to create this model but the one thing that we can confirm is HMD want to present Skyline-Series to be an attractive option for photographers. pic.twitter.com/VGGrpvm3TE — HMD_MEME’S (@smashx_60) June 22, 2024

The most notable difference between the first handset and the G2 is the bezels. While the first Skyline we saw had a thick chin, it was fairly thin on the sides and top. However, this G2 model has thick bezels on the top and bottom.

Unlike the Skyline, which had everything from the specs to the price leak, it appears the tipster didn’t have as much information to share on the G2. It looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer to learn more about this one.

