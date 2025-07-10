HMD plans to stop selling phones in the US, and you probably know why

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR HMD Global has revealed that it is scaling back its operations in the US.

The company cites the “challenging geopolitical and economic environment” as the reason for the decision.

It will continue to honor warranty coverage and service for existing products.

If you’re an HMD Global, the Android phone maker that licenses the Nokia brand, fan who lives in the US, we have some bad news for you. The company has decided to stop selling its phones in the US. And you can probably guess the reason why.

Over on Threads, Wired writer Julian Chokkattu shared a statement sent to him by HMD Global. The statement reveals that the company intends to wind down its operations in the US. As for why it’s making the decision to exit the US market, HMD cites the “challenging geopolitical and economic environment.” This relates to the tariff situation in the US, which is raising costs for both companies and consumers.

Although HMD is scaling back its operations in the US, it says it will continue to honor all of its obligations. So those in the US who own an HMD phone will still have their warranty coverage and can receive service for existing products. The company adds that support for US customers will go through its global teams.

