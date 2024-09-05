HMD's latest phone offers customizable 'outfits' that add new functions

HMD Global

TL;DR HMD is launching a modular smartphone called the Fusion.

Users will be able to put the HMD Fusion in “Fusion Outfits,” which gives the device additional capabilities.

This modular phone will sell for £199/€249 (~$262 USD).

HMD Global, best known for its Nokia brand, has been busy this year developing Android phones under its own name. The latest handset to come from the manufacturer is a modular phone whose best selling point is the different “outfits” you can use with it.

Today, the company revealed the HMD Fusion, which has a similar appearance to the HMD Vibe. The biggest differences between the two phones in terms of design are that the Fusion has a more industrial look and six pins located near the bottom of the back.

It’s the pins, in particular, that are the interesting feature here as they allow the Fusion to work with what the firm calls “Fusion Outfits.” These Fusion Outfits are essentially interchangeable cases that not only change the look of the phone, but also add new functionality. Depending on the Outfit you use, they can unlock new capabilities, unique interfaces, and enhance performance.

At the moment, HMD has five Fusion Outfits that are expected to launch later this year. One is simply a clear case that comes in the box. However, they also have a “Flashy Outfit” with a built-in ring light for content creators, a “Rugged Outfit” that offers IP68 protection and an in-case-of-emergency (ICE) button, a gaming controller, and one for wireless charging. Users will also be able to create their own accessories and software with the open-source software and hardware developer kit.

Another interesting feature that the Fusion has is a Detox Mode. As HMD explains, this mode lets users digitally detox by allowing them to choose what apps, notifications, and contacts are blocked when the mode is enabled.

Additionally, there’s a 50MP selfie camera and a 108MP dual rear camera. It has also been designed with Gen 2 repairability, so it’s easy to repair when necessary.

HMD doesn’t give an exact release date, but says the Fusion will be available on its website shortly. You’ll be able to order one for £199/€249 (~$262 USD).

