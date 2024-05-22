The HMD Vibe is now on sale in the US for just $149

HMD

TL;DR The HMD Vibe is now available for purchase in the US.

The budget-tier phone is being for $149.

Human Mobile Devices (HMD) Global, the company best known for its Nokia phones, is slowly pivoting away from the Nokia name. The first step to that was creating its first HMD-branded Android smartphones. The handset maker announced the HMD Vibe back in April, and now it’s available for purchase.

HMD launched two devices — the Pulse and Vibe — last month, however, only the Vibe is available in the US. This budget-level handset runs on a Snapdragon 680 processor and offers 6GB of RAM/128GB of storage with 4GB of virtual RAM and support for a microSD card up to 512GB.

Along with that, you get a 4,000mAh battery that has a charging speed of 10W. The company has claimed that this battery can last up to two days.

The Vibe features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This display can reach a brightness level of 450 nits, which may make it a little difficult to see the screen in direct sunlight.

Given that this is a budget-tier device don’t expect top-tier camera specs. The handset includes two rear cameras and a selfie shooter in the front. The main camera comes in at 13MP and is joined by a 2MP depth camera, while the front camera is a 5MP lens.

Although the announcement was last month, the HMD Vibe is available for purchase right now. If you’re looking for an affordable handset, the Vibe is being sold for $149.99 on HMD’s website.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments