This high-end projector just opened for pre-orders with a price tag that will make your eyes water

Hisense

TL;DR Following its CES debut, the Hisense XR10 projector is now open for pre-orders.

With a pure RGB Triple Laser light source, it delivers up to 6,000 lumens and images up to 300 inches.

The XR10 is priced at $6,999, with $1,700 off and a free HT Saturn system for early shoppers.

A new wave of high-end projectors is starting to hit the market, and today that includes Hisense’s XR10 Triple Laser Projector. First unveiled at CES 2026, the XR10 has officially made the jump from showroom floor to pre-order, but the price might stop you in your tracks. While the specs are impressive, the price tag is just as attention-grabbing, starting at $6,999.99.

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Despite the price, Hisense positions the XR10 as a more approachable way to get a large-screen setup at home, at least compared to even pricier home theater builds. On paper, the XR10’s specs line up with its price tag. The XR10 packs Hisense’s LPU 3.0 laser engine, a triple-laser RGB light source, and an upgraded chipset, alongside a 16-piece all-glass lens and added lens shift for more flexible placement. It also features an advanced auto-setup system and a sealed liquid cooling system to help keep performance steady over long viewing sessions.

It supports projection sizes from 65 inches all the way up to 300 inches and reaches up to 6,000 ANSI lumens of brightness, so you don’t need to turn out the lights for a clear image. Thanks to a new IRIS system, it also touts a 6,000:1 contrast ratio for blacks even Batman would approve.

CES brought a wave of ambitious new models from brands like Hisense, Epson, and niche players like AWOL. The XR10 is one of the first major devices to hit the checkout page. Shoppers who reserve the XR10 from the company’s website before April 24 can knock $1,700 off the price and score a bundled HT Saturn wireless surround sound system. Of course, even with the discount, you’re still looking at a multi-thousand-dollar investment. Still, if the price tag doesn’t deter you, it’s worth grabbing the XR10 sooner rather than later.

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