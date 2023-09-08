The world's largest mini-LED TV can be yours, if you're swimming in cash

Hisense

TL;DR Hisense has launched what it claims is the largest mini-LED TV on the market.

The Hisense U8K serves up a 100-inch 8K display with a 144Hz variable refresh rate.

Expect to pay a recommended price of $9,999 when the TV launches.

Hisense has slowly made a name for itself over the years thanks to its competitively priced TVs. Now, the company is upping the ante with what it claims is the largest mini-LED TV you can buy.

The Hisense U8K brings a 100-inch 8K mini-LED display to the table, and that’s clearly the star attraction here. However, this 100-inch TV also brings additions like a 144Hz variable refresh rate, 1,500 nits brightness, over 1,600 local dimming zones, and support for a variety of HDR formats (HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG).

Other notable features include 50W 2.1.2 surround sound, Google TV integration, FreeSync Premium Pro, Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi 6E. As for ports, you’re getting four HDMI ports, two USB ports (one USB 3.0), composite AV inputs, an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm port, and an optical audio out.

Want to get your hands on this new TV? Hisense says the U8K will be available via the likes of Amazon and Best Buy this fall at a recommended price of $9,999. Needless to say, this isn’t exactly a budget-tier offering from Hisense.

Comments