Hisense wants laser projection to be your next big-screen upgrade

TL;DR Hisense has previewed a new generation of laser home cinema projectors ahead of CES 2026.

The flagship XR10 projector is rated at up to 6,000 ANSI lumens, supports screen sizes from 65 to 300 inches, and features advanced optics, cooling, and AI-assisted image adjustment.

Hisense also teased the PX4-PRO, an ultra-short-throw projector for living room setups, offering 200-inch projection, 3,500 ANSI lumens, and TriChroma laser technology.

Hisense is heading into CES 2026 with a renewed focus on laser-based home cinema. In an official press release, the company outlined its plans for the event, previewing a new generation of laser projectors built on its multi-color laser display technology. The upcoming devices emphasize larger projection sizes, higher brightness, and improved color performance, further positioning laser projection as a viable alternative to traditional large-screen TVs.

Hisense XR10 One of the headline announcements is the Hisense XR10, a new projector aimed at users looking for more accessible large-screen performance. Despite its compact chassis, the device is intended for use in both living rooms and dedicated home theater spaces. It is powered by Hisense’s LPU 3.0 Digital Laser Engine, a newly upgraded chipset, and a pure RGB triple-laser light source. According to the company, it reaches up to 6,000 ANSI lumens of brightness, making it suitable for well-lit rooms, and achieves a claimed 6,000:1 contrast ratio using a new IRIS system. The XR10 also includes a fully sealed microchannel liquid cooling system for improved heat management during extended viewing sessions.

As for optics, the XR10 uses 16 all-glass lenses to reduce light loss and limit discoloration, and supports projection sizes from 65 inches up to 300 inches. Hisense says the projector offers expanded BT.2020 color gamut coverage, with a speckle suppression rate as low as 6 percent. The XR10 also includes advanced setup features, including a 4-camera plus dual ToF intelligent sensing system with AI-powered auto adjustments. This allows for lossless correction of side-projected images up to 15 degrees, along with vertical and horizontal lens shift for a more flexible setup.

Hisense PX4-PRO Alongside the XR10, Hisense also teased the PX4-PRO, an ultra-short-throw projector aimed at living room setups. Building on the PX3-PRO, the PX4-PRO uses a compact, space-saving design intended to integrate more easily into modern home setups. The device supports projection sizes of up to 200 inches and delivers 3,500 ANSI lumens of brightness. Hisense says it reaches a 6,000:1 maximum contrast ratio and supports 4K resolution. It also uses TriChroma laser technology, carries IMAX Enhanced certification, and includes ultra-low latency performance, positioning it for gaming alongside movie and sports viewing.

Hisense says additional details, including final specifications, pricing, and availability, will be revealed during CES 2026. We’ll be on the ground at the event early next year with more on these and other projector launches.

