The 2024 Hisense 100-inch smart TV plunges to just $1,800 in Black Friday sales

It wouldn’t be Black Friday without an incredible smart TV deal, and this 100-inch model would be a literal game-changer when it comes to holiday viewing. The 2024 Hisense 100-inch U7 Series ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV just dropped to just $1,799.99 in the holiday sales, so there’s never been a better time to make the ultimate TV upgrade. Hisense 100-inch U7 ULED 4K Smart TV (2024) for $1,799.99 ($1,200 off)

Just for context, this mammoth smart TV was selling for its original $5,000 retail price as recently as April this year, so this deal is effectively a 64% discount. It briefly dipped to this price region for the first time earlier on Amazon, but the stock was snapped up immediately.

The Hisense U7 Series TV is built for those who crave a cinematic experience at home. With its ULED technology, the screen delivers punchy colors, deep contrast, and smooth motion, thanks to Full Array Local Dimming and a native 144Hz refresh rate. The QLED panel brings over a billion vivid colors to life, making every scene pop. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos turn the picture and sound quality up to 11, while gamers will appreciate the 144Hz Game Mode Pro with VRR and ALLM for lag-free action.

On top of all that, Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility allow the TV to double as a smart hub, providing hands-free control for streaming, home automation, and more. Whether it’s movies, sports, or gaming, you’ll be getting a premium experience if you decide to treat yourself.

As we mentioned, Amazon has already sold out at the time of writing, so you might not have long to decide here. Check out the deal for yourself via the widget above.

